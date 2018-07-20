Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Modi after speech; Twitter buzzes over the ‘historic’ moment

Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Narendra Modi after giving his speech during the no-confidence motion. Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Narendra Modi after giving his speech during the no-confidence motion.

During a debate on no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government, Congress president Rahul Gandhi walked up to the PM and hugged him. Modi, who initially looked a little taken aback by the gesture, shook Gandhi’s hand and smiled. It did not take long for the people to notice this and soon reactions started pouring in on social media. While some clearly expressed surprise, others were quite impressed with the move. Here are some of the responses that followed the hug.

Watch the video here.

The hug by @RahulGandhi to @narendramodi has to be the moment of the year. It’s RARE to witness something like this in the house. Modi didn’t see that coming.#NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/oNFjXUZdSD — Vaishali (@ishusaini_24) July 20, 2018

After todays speech by @RahulGandhi in parlment he goes to hug Mr Prime Minister @narendramodi to hug .this parlment phicture made by history.#NoConfidenceVote — Dattu patil (@dattu_ap) July 20, 2018

Interestingly, Gandhi even winked after going back to his place. The wink was also caught on camera, check it out here:

Rahul Gandhi winks after hugging PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/uStFDVKvLj — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018

In the 534-member House, the UPA has the support of 63 MPS whereas NDA has the support of 315. Moreover, the AIADMK, which has 37 MPs announced that it will not vote against the government.

