Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Modi after speech; Twitter buzzes over the ‘historic’ moment

During a debate on no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government, Congress president Rahul Gandhi walked up to the PM and hugged him. Modi, who initially looked a little taken aback by the gesture, shook Gandhi’s hand and smiled. It did not take long for the people to notice this and soon reactions started pouring in on social media. While some clearly expressed surprise, others were quite impressed with the move. Here are some of the responses that followed the hug.
LIVE Updates: https://t.co/qGk4Ulxax3 @narendramodi @RahulGandhi #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/tFWJFNUO8I
— The Indian Express (@IndianExpress) July 20, 2018
The hug by @RahulGandhi to @narendramodi has to be the moment of the year. It’s RARE to witness something like this in the house. Modi didn’t see that coming.#NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/oNFjXUZdSD
— Vaishali (@ishusaini_24) July 20, 2018
Did i just see #RahulGandhi giving jaadu ki jhappi to #NarendraModi 🤣🤣🤣 @RahulGandhi rahul baba inspired from sanju baba from #munnabhai #Parliament has become a joke. Never been funnier. So idiotic 😆#MonsoonSession #NoCondidenceMotion #NaMoTrustVote https://t.co/CpRBXsSWxS
— Shakti Rathore (@LordRathore) July 20, 2018
After todays speech by @RahulGandhi in parlment he goes to hug Mr Prime Minister @narendramodi to hug .this parlment phicture made by history.#NoConfidenceVote
— Dattu patil (@dattu_ap) July 20, 2018
Interestingly, Gandhi even winked after going back to his place. The wink was also caught on camera, check it out here:
Rahul Gandhi winks after hugging PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha #NoConfidenceMotion pic.twitter.com/uStFDVKvLj
— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018
In the 534-member House, the UPA has the support of 63 MPS whereas NDA has the support of 315. Moreover, the AIADMK, which has 37 MPs announced that it will not vote against the government.
