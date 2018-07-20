Follow Us:
Friday, July 20, 2018

Rahul Gandhi hugs PM Modi after speech; Twitter buzzes over the ‘historic’ moment

Rahul Gandhi hugged PM Narendra Modi after giving his speech during the ongoing No-confidence motion. Though Modi seemed a little taken aback at first, he then shook hands and smiled with Gandhi.

During a debate on no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government, Congress president Rahul Gandhi walked up to the PM and hugged him. Modi, who initially looked a little taken aback by the gesture, shook Gandhi’s hand and smiled. It did not take long for the people to notice this and soon reactions started pouring in on social media. While some clearly expressed surprise, others were quite impressed with the move. Here are some of the responses that followed the hug.

Watch the video here.

Interestingly, Gandhi even winked after going back to his place. The wink was also caught on camera, check it out here:

In the 534-member House, the UPA has the support of 63 MPS whereas NDA has the support of 315. Moreover, the AIADMK, which has 37 MPs announced that it will not vote against the government.

