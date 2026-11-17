Rahul Gandhi revealed what happened to the woman he dated during his Cambridge days after a journalist asked about her, following an anecdote he shared at the launch of his mother Sonia Gandhi’s memoir, Belonging: A Journey of Love.

“She is a friend now,” the Congress MP replied.

During the event, the Congress MP recounted his visit to the Varsity Restaurant in Cambridge, the place where his parents, former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, first met as students.

He said he had always been curious about the restaurant because of the stories surrounding his parents’ relationship.

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“There was quite a lot of mythology about my parents. One of the big stories was about their meeting at the Varsity Restaurant. Many years later, I happened to be in Cambridge, and I told my girlfriend, ‘Let’s go to the Varsity Restaurant.’ I wanted to see where my parents had met,” Rahul said.

“I sat down. They brought the menu, and I said, ‘My parents met at this restaurant.’ He just looked at me and said, ‘Oh, them, I know them.’ And I was like, ‘What do you know about them?’ He said, ‘Oh, those two. I know exactly who you’re talking about’.”

Watch here:

“She’s My Friend Now,” Rahul Gandhi’s Amusing Reply on His Girlfriend A journalist says Rahul Gandhi spoke about his girlfriend during a speech. Curious to know what happened later, the journalist asked him about her. Rahul Gandhi smiled and replied, “She’s my friend now.” https://t.co/MKcKkCCB3v — upuknews (@upuknews1) November 17, 2026

‘Of course, he was very good-looking’

Before the book was launched, Sonia Gandhi recalled her first meeting with Rajiv Gandhi. “In a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge, my journey of love began,” the Congress leader shared in a video on X last month.

“Of course, he was very good-looking.”

“Food in England in those days was awful… So, I was constantly looking for a restaurant and food closer to my kind of food, Italian food in that case,” she said in the video.

“And then we discovered this place. It was this Greek restaurant where many students, especially European students, but also Indian students, used to go for their meals. That is then where I met Rajiv in that very restaurant.

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“When I first met him, I felt almost immediately that he was someone I would really love to be with. And, of course, I learned that it was the same for him. A common friend introduced us… He was a very gentle-looking person. It touched me,” she said.

Sonia also opened up about the difficult period following Rajiv’s assassination in 1991 and the security challenges faced by the family.

“After their father was killed, a few months later, Rahul had to go to college abroad. At Harvard, they did not accept any security because it would then endanger others,” she said.

“So their security here worked out with the security there to arrange for him to go to another college where it was mostly American kids, but under a different name. They were not supposed to know his real name. It was probably very difficult for him to communicate or even to be with friends because he couldn’t talk about his family,” she added.