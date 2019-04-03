Rahul Gandhi called ‘Amul baby’, dairy brand’s cartoon features Congress chief

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will contest the Lok Sabha elections that begin later this month from two seats this time. Along with his home turf Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, the leader will also contest from Wayanad in Kerala. Given it’s the first time Gandhi decided to contest from two Lok Sabha seats, and the first time someone from his family decided to contest from Kera, it got everyone talking online.

Now Amul has also joined the bandwagon and has a new cartoon on the Congress president’s decision.

Featuring the 48-year-old, the advertisement says, “Wayanad have it with butter? Amethi ka paratha!” Gandhi is shown in his now signature, crisp white kurta pyjamas. He’s shown holding a slice of buttered slice of toast in each hands, to represent the two constituencies.

#Amul Topical : Congress President to contest from two seats in Lok Sabha 2019! pic.twitter.com/Qd3TpNLP7J — Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) April 2, 2019

The cartoon garnered a lot of attention on Instagram and Twitter, and clocked over 5,200 likes in less than 24 hours.

Many lauded the brand for the pun. The cartoon came just after veteran CPI(M) leader VS Achuthanandan described Gandhi as an ‘Amul baby’, to convey that the Congress president was immature and inexperienced. Many didn’t even miss to point that out.

Here is why @Amul_Coop adverts are the best!!!!

Instant smile on your face guaranteed…

Utterly Butterly Delicious 😁😁😁😁😁 https://t.co/TSlaTeBN6Q — Payal Mehta/પાયલ મેહતા/ पायल मेहता/ পাযেল মেহতা (@payalmehta100) April 3, 2019

Amul topical, inspired by Comrade VS! 😜 https://t.co/GxfXee7Zq2 — Sankar Das (@mallucomrade) April 3, 2019

This reminds me that once former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan called @RahulGandhi ‘Amul Baby’. #LokSabhaElections2019 #Wayanad pic.twitter.com/76uXFH2WBK — Bobins Abraham (@BobinsAbraham) April 3, 2019

ha ha ha…Amul at its best. https://t.co/hictHQl7vX — Mrityunjay Singh मृत्युंजय सिंह 🇮🇳 (@MrityunjayNews) April 3, 2019

😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀😀 apt question — rupal vasavada (@meeaaoowNOTA) April 2, 2019

Perfectly punny — Mona Bhatt (@EgoFidem) April 2, 2019

“Wanted to show South India that I am standing with you, Congress party is with you,” Rahul Gandhi said in his first remarks on his candidature from Wayanad.

Addressing the media during Congress manifesto release, Gandhi said, “There was a demand for me there. There is a feeling of neglect in South India. South India feels hostility from Narendra Modi. I wanted to show the people in South India that Congress stands with them. I wanted to send a message, ‘I am standing with you’.”

Wayanad, a constituency in north Kerala, was formed post delimitation in 2009. It has a large tribal population and is touted to be a safe seat for the Congress. In the two Lok Sabha elections that the seat has seen so far, MI Shanavas – who passed away last year – won both times for the Congress even though his margin of victory came down drastically in 2014.

Thushar Velapally, the Bharat Dharma Jana Sena’s state unit president, will take on Gandhi and CPI’s P P Suneer from the seat. Velapally’s party is an ally of the BJP in Kerala.