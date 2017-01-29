Follow Us:
Saturday, June 16, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
FIFA World Cup 2018

Rahul Gandhi compares alliance with Akhilesh Yadav to Ganga-Yamuna sangam; Twitterati lets the humour flow

When the answer to everything was the sangam of Ganga and Yamuna.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 30, 2017 5:22:56 pm
rahul gandhi, akhilesh yadav, up elections, up assembly elections, up 2017 polls, congress - sp alliance, congress, samajwadi party, rahul gandhi akhilesh yadav, up ko ye saath pasand hai, up polls alliance, ganga yamuna sangam, indian express, indian express news Did anyone count the number of times Rahul Gandhi called this the Ganga-Yamuna sangam?
Related News

Just a couple of days after finalising the electoral alliance for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi arrived in Lucknow with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for a joint press conference today (January 29). Gandhi dominated the interaction comparing the alliance between SP and Congress with the confluence of the rivers of Ganga and Yamuna that join at ‘sangam’ to form the river Saraswati.

ALSO READ | Live updates: Want to end politics of anger perpetuated by RSS-BJP, says Rahul Gandhi

WATCH VIDEO | Mulayam’s End Is Near, Says BJP Leader Sanjeev Balyan

Expounding on the thought, Gandhi said, “Ganga-Yamuna ek soch hai, ye jahan milti hain unko pehchana nahi jaata ki ye Ganga hai aur ye Yamuna, aisa alliance hoga (Ganga-Yamuna is one thought, where they meet, you can no longer differentiate between Ganga and Yamuna, that’ll be the nature of this alliance).”

With an aim to tell people that the two parties were their choice in the elections, Gandhi and Yadav are expected to launch a poll campaign with a tag line “UP ko ye saath pasand hai (UP relishes this alliance)”. The duo is expected to send out a strong message to party cadres from both sides, urging them to work together to ensure the defeat of BJP and BSP.

In the meantime, given Gandhi’s repeated references to Ganga, Yamuna and Sangam – irrespective of the question asked – many took to Twitter to express their views on the young politician’s choice of metaphor for the day. While one was certain that he’d seen Raj Kapoor’s famous film Sangam for inspiration for this speech, several others asked that since Ganga and Yamuna lose significance after becoming Saraswati, would that be the state of affairs of development in UP?

Here are some witty tweets on Gandhi’s Ganga-Yamuna-Sangam speech:

 

Then there was the friendship that was more personal than professional…

 

The UP Assembly polls starts from February 11, and of the 403 Assembly seats, Congress will contest in 105, while SP will fight in the rest of the 298 seats.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Best of Express
Advertisement
Buzzing Now