Rahul Gandhi compares alliance with Akhilesh Yadav to Ganga-Yamuna sangam; Twitterati lets the humour flow

Did anyone count the number of times Rahul Gandhi called this the Ganga-Yamuna sangam? Did anyone count the number of times Rahul Gandhi called this the Ganga-Yamuna sangam?

Just a couple of days after finalising the electoral alliance for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi arrived in Lucknow with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav for a joint press conference today (January 29). Gandhi dominated the interaction comparing the alliance between SP and Congress with the confluence of the rivers of Ganga and Yamuna that join at ‘sangam’ to form the river Saraswati.

ALSO READ | Live updates: Want to end politics of anger perpetuated by RSS-BJP, says Rahul Gandhi

WATCH VIDEO | Mulayam’s End Is Near, Says BJP Leader Sanjeev Balyan

Expounding on the thought, Gandhi said, “Ganga-Yamuna ek soch hai, ye jahan milti hain unko pehchana nahi jaata ki ye Ganga hai aur ye Yamuna, aisa alliance hoga (Ganga-Yamuna is one thought, where they meet, you can no longer differentiate between Ganga and Yamuna, that’ll be the nature of this alliance).”

With an aim to tell people that the two parties were their choice in the elections, Gandhi and Yadav are expected to launch a poll campaign with a tag line “UP ko ye saath pasand hai (UP relishes this alliance)”. The duo is expected to send out a strong message to party cadres from both sides, urging them to work together to ensure the defeat of BJP and BSP.

In the meantime, given Gandhi’s repeated references to Ganga, Yamuna and Sangam – irrespective of the question asked – many took to Twitter to express their views on the young politician’s choice of metaphor for the day. While one was certain that he’d seen Raj Kapoor’s famous film Sangam for inspiration for this speech, several others asked that since Ganga and Yamuna lose significance after becoming Saraswati, would that be the state of affairs of development in UP?

Here are some witty tweets on Gandhi’s Ganga-Yamuna-Sangam speech:

I think Rahul saw Raj KAPOOR’s Sangam last night on DD. — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) January 29, 2017

#UPKoYeSaathPasandHai

Aaj Rahul ji zaada pard ke aye hai.He knows full answers.He is not even waiting for ques.Ganga yamuna ka Milan?????????????? — rajat sabharwal (@rajat_sab) January 29, 2017

Rahul Gandhi seems to be obsessed with Ganga-Yamuna and Sangam, can’t get these words out of his head #UPElection2017 #Congress #SP — Uzair Hasan Rizvi (@RizviUzair) January 29, 2017

“Ganga Jamuna Ek soch hai”, says Rahul Gandhi. I always thought it was a movie. pic.twitter.com/ddvpezPE65 — Transfer Pricing (@JitendraJain_) January 29, 2017

Top lessons learnt from Rahul Gandhi:

History keeps changing

Ganga & Yamuna are thoughts. This man deserves national award for best humour. — Haritha Varanasi (@csharitha) January 29, 2017

@htTweets @OfficeOfRG

“Gandhikul ki Ganga, aur

Yadavkul ki Yamuna ka,

Bol Rahul Bol,Sangam Hoga ki Nahi?

“Hua, Hua, Hua!” — Usha Padiyar (@UshaPadiyar) January 29, 2017

M/s rahul & akhilesh ganga jamuna could meet but sarswati has to disappear so progress of up will disappear as ganga jamuna hve joined hands — Harish Bhatia (@Harishbhatia7) January 29, 2017

Sangam of Lord shiva and Lord Vishnu in Mohini avatar then and Akhilesh and Rahul now ? Result? Ravan Rajya — CS Rabi Narayan (@csrabi) January 29, 2017

First it was women empowerment now its ganga yamuna. Rahul Gandhi keeps using the same answers for all the questions. #stupid #pappu — Nain (@inavin9) January 29, 2017

Almost 100th time Rahul Gandhi called this alliance Ganga – Yamuna ka jodd. This is new ‘women empowerment’ for him. pic.twitter.com/vWgkxBInV7 — Kartik Nijhawan (@NijhawanKartik) January 29, 2017

Then there was the friendship that was more personal than professional…

The UP Assembly polls starts from February 11, and of the 403 Assembly seats, Congress will contest in 105, while SP will fight in the rest of the 298 seats.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd