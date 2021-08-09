scorecardresearch
Monday, August 09, 2021
Rahul Dravid teaches Kannada to British High Commissioner Alex Ellis: ‘What better than the Coach?’

Rahul Dravid created a buzz after he was spotted teaching Kannada to the British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis amid ongoing India vs England Test series.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
August 9, 2021 3:43:19 pm
Rahul Dravid teaching Kannada British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis viral video, Rahul Dravid, Alex Ellis, Alex Ellis dosa viral video, trending, indian express, indian express newsResponding to Ellis, Dravid taught the diplomat "Bega Odi" in Kannada that translates to "one run".

Months after Rahul Dravid created quite a stir on social media for being ‘Indiranagar ka Gunda’, the former cricketer became the talk of the town after he was spotted teaching Kannada to the British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis amid ongoing India vs England Test series.

“Cricket expressions in Indian languages part 2. Today, we’re down south in Bengaluru. What better teacher than ‘The Coach’ #RahulDravid, who taught me this in #Kannada ಕನ್ನಡ,” tweeted the diplomat while sharing the clip where Team India head coach Dravid is seen teaching Ellis.

“England and India are playing each other and I am on the hunt for the best Indian cricket expressions. We have come to Bangalore and we have come to one of the greatest players to have played the game and he’s going to teach me and you one phrase in the language of the state – Kannada,” Ellis can be heard saying in the clip.

Responding to Ellis, Dravid taught the diplomat “Bega Odi” in Kannada that translates to “one run”.

Watch the video here:

This is Ellis second attempt to learn Indian languages. Earlier, the diplomat had tried learning Hindi with a dash of Tamil. Here, take a look:

The video of Dravid teaching Ellis Kannada has racked up over one lakh views. It comes days after the diplomat relished a dosa with his hands during his stay in Karnataka.

