Police forces join #IndiraNagarkaGunda bandwagon with Rahul Dravid memes

With an ad featuring veteran Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid going viral on social media, it didn’t take long for police forces in at least two states to leverage the trend.

In Gujarat, Surat City Traffic Police used an image from the ad and captioned it on Instagram: “Gundagardi sirf movies mein achi lagti hai, sadko par nahi. Roads Indiranagar ki ho ya Surat ki, gundagardi is not welcome. (Hooliganism looks good only in movies, not on roads. Be it in roads of Indiranagar or Surat, hooliganism is not welcome).”

In the viral ad, Dravid, known for his gentle demeanor, explodes with rage while stuck in Bengaluru’s notorious traffic. In one of the scenes, he is seen standing through the car sunroof and declaring that he is the “gunda of Indira Nagar”.

The ad was part of credit card payments app CRED’s Indian Premiere League (IPL) campaign.

With the ad inspiring hundreds of memes, law enforcement agencies too joined the bandwagon. While some used it to ask people to avoid road rage when stuck in traffic, others used it to remind people to follow COVID protocol.

In another instance, Maharashtra’s Nagpur Police used Dravid’s ad to highlight that unnecessary honking is not okay. “Be it in “Indiranagar” or anywhere. Keep your calm, avoid unnecessary honking,” Nagpur Police tweeted.

Be it in “indiranagar” or anywhere.

Keep your calm,

Avoid unnecessary honking.#NagpurPolice pic.twitter.com/CTcfEV6AL8 — Nagpur City Police (@NagpurPolice) April 10, 2021

And Mumbai Police underlined the importance of face masks to fight coronavirus amid the rapid surge of COVID-19 cases in the state. Using a line from the ad, where the cricketer was seen angrily challenging another driver caught in traffic, the cops used it draw parallels how a mask would react to the coronavirus.

“Mask, seeing the the virus approaching you!” the police agency wrote, reminding all that “mask is must”.

From actors to other sports personalities, the ad has got everyone hooked online, with many calling it’s one of the “best performances” of Dravid with a bat. It also inspired many memes online.

