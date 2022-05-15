‘Class is permanent’: After Rahul Dravid attended an event in Bengaluru, netizens can’t stop gushing over him

Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid has once again won hearts online with his humility and for keeping a low profile as always. Dravid, known for his gentle demeanour, attended an event in Bengaluru where former cricketer G R Viswanath spoke about his autobiography, Wrist Assured.

A Twitter thread narrating Dravid’s public appearance has gone viral and praises have been pouring in for the Indian cricket team head coach. A Twitter user Kashy tweeted, “Rahul Dravid the greatest Number 3 batsman India has ever had, walked into an event to where another India great GR Vishwanath was talking about his book.”

Dravid came to the place and without making any fuss he sat in the last row like anyone else. “He walked in alone with a mask on, greeted Ram Guha which is when me and Sameer realized it was indeed Rahul Dravid, he happily sat in the last row without any fuss so much so that the girl sitting next to him didn’t even realized who she was sitting with,” wrote Kashy.

He finally told people to talk to GRV instead of talking to him because it was an event to celebrate GRV! How can a person who has lead Indian cricket team to so many glories be so humble and down to earth! pic.twitter.com/03KSFlnPn6 — Kashy (@vinaykashy) May 9, 2022

Dravid, who is known as “The Wall”, sat on the first row only after Viswanath asked him to. “He reluctantly came and sat in the first row after GRV asked him to towards the end of the event! He said sorry when he couldn’t get his autograph right because people wouldn’t let him stand properly! (he signed about 50books standing),” his tweet read.

“He finally told people to talk to GRV instead of talking to him because it was an event to celebrate GRV! How can a person who has lead Indian cricket team to so many glories be so humble and down to earth!” Kashy further said.

The Twitter thread netizens of how he was called “The Wall” and his appearance as “gunda of Indira Nagar” in a viral ad. “A true gentleman!!! Shows why many people idolize Dravid. Hats off to his simplicity” commented a user. Another user wrote, “How many times is this guy going to win people’s hearts?”

Class is permanent :) — Salil Deshpande (@sa_lil) May 13, 2022

#RahulDravid will remain my eternal favorite cricketer..#grv one of my favourites as well..similarity between both, kings of handling crisis situations.. — Kishore (@Srini10844388) May 9, 2022

I was there just on the corner in adjacent row with a gap of 1 seat and little space to walk between. I realized it was him and shook hands. He opened his mask for a brief moment and one person also saw and asked for a photo. He requested that we do it in the end of function (1) — PK #Save Soil (@Pani_koundinya) May 13, 2022

(1). He immediately put his mask back on. That time there was very less people & he was in the last so no one had seen him. People who came later never realized who they were sitting around with. I kept saying to myself this is Rahul Dravid. One of the greats of Indian cricket(2) — PK #Save Soil (@Pani_koundinya) May 13, 2022

He has been and he is a role model for many youngsters, it doesn't matter what you've achieved in life because people forget it. But how you lived is what matters. Time and time again he is teaching the generation that ego and achievements shouldn't get into head. Respect! — Subramanya Hebbar (@hebbarsubbu305) May 13, 2022

Indeed every word and feeling is so true with Rahul Dravid and Gundappa Sir! Rahul sir wanted to leave soon to give attention to the book launch, on the other side Gundappa sir gave his time so patiently and sweetly to each of his fans for autograph and photograph. https://t.co/PuXThUsW3x pic.twitter.com/vJ5SAyByoC — Priya Pallavi (@Priya0298) May 12, 2022