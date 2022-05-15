scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 15, 2022
‘Class is permanent’: After Rahul Dravid attended an event in Bengaluru, netizens can’t stop gushing over him

Dravid came to the place and without making any fuss he sat in the last row like anyone else.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 15, 2022 11:53:47 am
Rahul Dravid, Rahul Dravid in Bangalore, Rahul Dravid in GR Viswanath's book event, Rahul Dravid in public, cricket, indian expressA Twitter thread narrating Dravid's public appearance has gone viral and praises have been pouring in for the Indian cricket team head coach.

Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid has once again won hearts online with his humility and for keeping a low profile as always. Dravid, known for his gentle demeanour, attended an event in Bengaluru where former cricketer G R Viswanath spoke about his autobiography, Wrist Assured.

A Twitter thread narrating Dravid’s public appearance has gone viral and praises have been pouring in for the Indian cricket team head coach. A Twitter user Kashy tweeted, “Rahul Dravid the greatest Number 3 batsman India has ever had, walked into an event to where another India great GR Vishwanath was talking about his book.”

Dravid came to the place and without making any fuss he sat in the last row like anyone else. “He walked in alone with a mask on, greeted Ram Guha which is when me and Sameer realized it was indeed Rahul Dravid, he happily sat in the last row without any fuss so much so that the girl sitting next to him didn’t even realized who she was sitting with,” wrote Kashy.

Dravid, who is known as “The Wall”, sat on the first row only after Viswanath asked him to. “He reluctantly came and sat in the first row after GRV asked him to towards the end of the event! He said sorry when he couldn’t get his autograph right because people wouldn’t let him stand properly! (he signed about 50books standing),” his tweet read.

“He finally told people to talk to GRV instead of talking to him because it was an event to celebrate GRV! How can a person who has lead Indian cricket team to so many glories be so humble and down to earth!” Kashy further said.

The Twitter thread netizens of how he was called “The Wall” and his appearance as “gunda of Indira Nagar” in a viral ad. “A true gentleman!!! Shows why many people idolize Dravid. Hats off to his simplicity” commented a user. Another user wrote, “How many times is this guy going to win people’s hearts?”

