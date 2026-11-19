From Parliament to PlayStation, GTA 6 fever is everywhere. Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has joined the countdown to the much-awaited game’s release, sharing an Instagram Reel that captures him eagerly waiting to get his hands on the latest instalment of the popular gaming franchise.

The video has struck a chord with gamers, with many relating to the excitement surrounding the launch.

In the video, Chadha sits in front of his television with a gaming console in hand, his eyes fixed on the screen as the countdown approaches zero. As the clock finally strikes midnight, the MP turns towards the camera and flashes a wide smile.