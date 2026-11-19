From Parliament to PlayStation, GTA 6 fever is everywhere. Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha has joined the countdown to the much-awaited game’s release, sharing an Instagram Reel that captures him eagerly waiting to get his hands on the latest instalment of the popular gaming franchise.
The video has struck a chord with gamers, with many relating to the excitement surrounding the launch.
In the video, Chadha sits in front of his television with a gaming console in hand, his eyes fixed on the screen as the countdown approaches zero. As the clock finally strikes midnight, the MP turns towards the camera and flashes a wide smile.
“11:59 PM has never felt this long. #GTA6 A little glimpse of life beyond Parliament,” Chadha wrote as he shared the video.
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The video quickly gained traction, drawing a wave of reactions.
“We got Raghav playing GTA 6 after GTA 6,” a user joked.
“1st ever politician to play GTA6,” another user chimed in.
GTA 6
More than 13 years after Grand Theft Auto V’s 2013 release, GTA 6 is finally set to take players back to the iconic Vice City, in the fictional, Florida-inspired state of Leonida.
The game follows two central characters, Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, two small-time criminals whose lives become entangled in a larger criminal conspiracy. Their story promises an expansive open-world experience, with Rockstar Games aiming to push the boundaries of storytelling, gameplay and environmental realism.
GTA 6 is also expected to mark a significant technological leap for the franchise. Drawing inspiration from the immersive world-building and detailed simulation systems of Red Dead Redemption 2, the upcoming title promises a more dynamic, interactive environment with greater attention to detail and realism.