Raghav Chadha faces a ‘Gen Z unfollow campaign’ after joining BJP; loses over a million followers on Instagram

A day after Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha sent shockwaves through Delhi’s political circles by leaving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the move appears to have dented his appeal, especially among younger audiences. Chadha didn’t just switch sides alone; he brought along six AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, putting pressure on the Arvind Kejriwal-led party as it scrambles to maintain unity.

While his exit had been anticipated, particularly after he was removed as AAP’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha weeks earlier, the reaction online suggests that Gen Z isn’t impressed.

In an era where social media numbers often reflect public sentiment, Chadha’s Instagram following took a sharp hit. Within 24 hours of his switch, his followers reportedly dropped by nearly one million, from 14.6 million on Friday to 13.3 million by Saturday afternoon.