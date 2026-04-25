Raghav Chadha faces a ‘Gen Z unfollow campaign’ after joining BJP; loses over a million followers on Instagram

A day after Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha sent shockwaves through Delhi’s political circles by leaving the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the move appears to have dented his appeal, especially among younger audiences. Chadha didn’t just switch sides alone; he brought along six AAP Rajya Sabha MPs, putting pressure on the Arvind Kejriwal-led party as it scrambles to maintain unity.
While his exit had been anticipated, particularly after he was removed as AAP’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha weeks earlier, the reaction online suggests that Gen Z isn’t impressed.
In an era where social media numbers often reflect public sentiment, Chadha’s Instagram following took a sharp hit. Within 24 hours of his switch, his followers reportedly dropped by nearly one million, from 14.6 million on Friday to 13.3 million by Saturday afternoon.
Political observers believe this backlash is largely youth-driven. NCP (SP) spokesperson Anish Gawande pointed to a coordinated online reaction, tweeting, “A viral Gen Z ‘unfollow’ campaign on Instagram has led to Raghav Chadha’s followers dropping by 10 lakh in 24 hours.” He added, “The internet can make you a hero overnight. The internet can also bring you down to zero overnight.”
A viral GenZ “unfollow” campaign on Instagram has led to Raghav Chadha’s followers dropping by 10 lakhs in 24 hours.
The internet can make you a hero overnight. The internet can also bring you down to zero overnight …
— Anish Gawande (@anishgawande) April 25, 2026
Chadha had, over time, built a strong connection with younger voters by raising everyday issues often ignored in mainstream politics. From advocating paternity leave and highlighting traffic woes to questioning telecom data caps and even calling out high food prices at airports, his interventions stood out. He also drew attention to gig workers’ challenges, once even working a shift as a Blinkit delivery partner to understand the ground reality.
His efforts gained traction when the Centre eventually directed delivery platforms to drop strict 10-minute delivery mandates. These moves helped shape his image as a relatable and accessible leader.
Even during internal setbacks, like his removal from the Rajya Sabha leadership role, he saw strong support online. At one point, a viral Instagram reel even suggested he should start a “Gen Z party” of his own.
Now, however, the mood seems to have shifted. Political commentator Diksha Kandpal noted the visible discontent online, writing, “Go to Raghav Chadha’s first post on Instagram, see how many unfollow comments are there. I can see a lot of young people asking to unfollow.”
Go to Raghav Chadha’s first post on Instagram, see how many unfollow comments are there. I can see lot of young people asking to unfollow.
Even Rohitash Khileri unfollowed him. He recently broke a world record by spending 24 continuous hours on top of Mount Elbrus in Europe… pic.twitter.com/IJonRviVYi
— Diksha Kandpal🇮🇳 (@DikshaKandpal8) April 25, 2026
Meanwhile, senior AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj pointed out that only two posts mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi remain on Chadha’s feed—and both are appreciative in tone.
Whether Chadha, often seen as a data-savvy and articulate leader, can read the mood and rebuild his rapport with the youth remains an open question.
Disclaimer: This article is based on public social media trends and reporting on political developments. The views and observations expressed are for informational purposes and have not been independently verified.