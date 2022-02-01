scorecardresearch
Tuesday, February 01, 2022
‘Rafabulous taste’: Amul celebrates Rafael Nadal’s 21st Grand Slam win

Rafael Nadal defeated Daniil Medvedev and won his second Australian Open title on Sunday.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 1, 2022 12:39:53 pm
Amul Topical Rafel Nadal, Amul Australian Open Nadal win, Rafel Nadal Amul Topical, Indian ExpressBy winning the Australian Open 2022, Nadal became the first tennis player to win 21 Grand Slam men's singles titles.

Amul on Tuesday acknowledged Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal’s win against Russian Daniil Medvedev in the Australian Open. After his win at the Australian Open, Nadal has become the first tennis player to win 21 Grand Slam men’s singles titles. His rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic have 20 Grand Slam titles each.

Amul’s topical posted on social media shows Nadal sitting on his knees inside a tennis court holding a buttered toast and a knife. He is joined by the Amul girl, who is dressed as a ball girl. The Amul mascot makes a victory sign with one hand and holds small balloons shaped as 21.

ALSO READ |After Rafael Nadal’s win at Australian Open, vaccine memes take over the internet

The topical headlines as “Nadal ikissi se kam nahi!”, which is a witty twist on the phrase “kissi se kam nahi”. The word “kissi” has been replaced with “ikissi”, indicating Nadal’s 21st grand slam win. The topical has been captioned, “#Amul Topical: Spanish legend wins 21st Grand Slam and now holds the record!”

In January, the dairy brand took a dig at Serbian tennis player Novak Djokovic, who was not allowed to participate in the Australian Open as he failed to comply with Australia’s vaccination rules.

The clever topical, titled, “Novax, Djokovic?”, showed the world number one player at an airport as an Australian police official and the Amul girl dressed in PPE kit pointed fingers at him questioningly.

