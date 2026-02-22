UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice

The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri (Representational image/Pexels)

A potter from Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli was stunned after he received a Goods and Services Tax (GST) notice for Rs 1.25 crore. Mohammad Saeed said he never owned or operated any company, contrary to what the notice claims.

He suspected that his Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar details were fraudulently used to set up businesses in his name, Bhaskar English reported.

Saeed, who supports his family of five by making and selling earthen pots, said the notice connects him to four firms allegedly functioning in Patna. He said that a few years ago, a fellow villager helped him obtain a PAN card and an Aadhaar card for a loan.