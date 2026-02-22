UP potter selling Rs 2 clay pots receives Rs 1.25-crore GST notice

According to the potter, the notice connects him to four firms allegedly functioning in Patna.

By: Trends Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 22, 2026 06:05 PM IST
The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during NavratriThe first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri (Representational image/Pexels)
A potter from Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli was stunned after he received a Goods and Services Tax (GST) notice for Rs 1.25 crore. Mohammad Saeed said he never owned or operated any company, contrary to what the notice claims.

He suspected that his Permanent Account Number (PAN) and Aadhaar details were fraudulently used to set up businesses in his name, Bhaskar English reported.

Saeed, who supports his family of five by making and selling earthen pots, said the notice connects him to four firms allegedly functioning in Patna. He said that a few years ago, a fellow villager helped him obtain a PAN card and an Aadhaar card for a loan.

However, Saeed never received the loan and eventually lost the documents. He now fears that the missing documents were misused to register companies under his name, the report added.

“We came to know that four companies are running in Patna in my name. A huge fraud has happened with us,” he said.

The first GST notice reportedly arrived six to seven months ago during Navratri. As he is uneducated, Saeed did not get the document reviewed and failed to understand it. “We were careless and did not get it read by anyone,” he admitted. When a second notice was delivered on February 15, the family sought assistance only to discover the alleged tax liability exceeding Rs 1.25 crore.

Also Read | ‘Master’s in Math, driving for survival’: Viral post of highly educated Rapido rider sparks debate on broken job market

“After that, the whole family was shocked,” he said. “If you find that we have done any fraud, then punish us like a thief. But if not, please return this to where it came from”.

Saeed’s elder son, Farid, 20, and younger son, Mana, 18, help him with pottery, while his daughters take care of the household. The family says they cannot comprehend how such an enormous tax demand could be issued against someone who sells clay pots for as little as Rs 2 each.

The potter and his relatives approached the district magistrate’s office, requesting a detailed investigation into the suspected misuse of his identity documents. Authorities have not yet responded formally.

 

