‘Karwali bezzati’: Radio Pakistan gets trolled after goofing up Ladakh’s weather report

Pakistan’s national radio broadcaster Radio Pakistan’s attempt to target India seems to have backfired after they made a gaffe while reporting the maximum and minimum temperatures in Ladakh.
The development comes after the Indian Meteorological Department started referring to its meteorological sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir as “Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad”. Muzaffarabad is part of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir while Gilgit-Baltistan is also under illegal Pakistani occupation.
While reporting the weather in Ladakh, Radio Pakistan tweeted, “In Ladakh, the maximum temperature is -4 degree centigrade and minimum temperature is -1 degree centigrade.” Netizens were quick to point out that -4 degree centigrade was lower than -1 degree centigrade and therefore cannot be the maximum temperature.
Though Radio Pakistan later deleted the tweet, netizens were quick to take note and troll them for the same. “Your maths is blowing my mind,” wrote a user, while another tweeted, “This is what happens when you bunk your Maths and Geography lectures”.
Me to Radio Pakistan after seeing their Awesome Calculation#RadioPakistan pic.twitter.com/zVoHDUACQc
— Aman Pandey (@theamanpandey29) May 10, 2020
#RadioPakistan
Every Indian to pakistani pic.twitter.com/DKuuPcSHoJ
— Shuyam (@faceonely) May 10, 2020
Pakistanis reaction to #RadioPakistan pic.twitter.com/ivBuoi6J0r
— Ashish Pathak (@CA_PathakJI) May 10, 2020
Everyone’s reaction after pakistani weather update goes horribly wrong. #RadioPakistan pic.twitter.com/NaJbY1IvuB
— PRASHANK PANT (@maafkaroyaar) May 10, 2020
All Maths Teacher to Radio Pakistan #RadioPakistan pic.twitter.com/R4HrPWdRDq
— Aman Pandey (@theamanpandey29) May 10, 2020
#RadioPakistan when writing -4 maximum and -1 min…😃😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/akZrvUz3Nc
— The Hindu Prayer (@TheHinduPrayer) May 10, 2020
Radio pakistan meanwhile:- 👇👇 pic.twitter.com/Xzywt7vrFs
— ” कांची 🇮🇳 ” (@Kanchi_88) May 10, 2020
After India telecasted #POK #WeatherUpdate
Pakistan copying for #Ladakh
… And wait..
Max Temp -4℃
Min Temp -1℃
(-4 < -1) 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/6s6sB6PmWq
— Vishal Kumar (@VishalKumarIOB) May 10, 2020
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.