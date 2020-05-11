‘Karwali bezzati’: Radio Pakistan gets trolled after goofing up Ladakh’s weather report

Netizens took to Twitter to troll Pakistan on Ladakh weather update goof-up. Netizens took to Twitter to troll Pakistan on Ladakh weather update goof-up.

Pakistan’s national radio broadcaster Radio Pakistan’s attempt to target India seems to have backfired after they made a gaffe while reporting the maximum and minimum temperatures in Ladakh.

The development comes after the Indian Meteorological Department started referring to its meteorological sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir as “Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad”. Muzaffarabad is part of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir while Gilgit-Baltistan is also under illegal Pakistani occupation.

While reporting the weather in Ladakh, Radio Pakistan tweeted, “In Ladakh, the maximum temperature is -4 degree centigrade and minimum temperature is -1 degree centigrade.” Netizens were quick to point out that -4 degree centigrade was lower than -1 degree centigrade and therefore cannot be the maximum temperature.

Radio Pakistan was trolled after netizens noticed an elementary mistake in their tweet. (Source: Twitter)

Though Radio Pakistan later deleted the tweet, netizens were quick to take note and troll them for the same. “Your maths is blowing my mind,” wrote a user, while another tweeted, “This is what happens when you bunk your Maths and Geography lectures”.

Me to Radio Pakistan after seeing their Awesome Calculation#RadioPakistan pic.twitter.com/zVoHDUACQc — Aman Pandey (@theamanpandey29) May 10, 2020

Everyone’s reaction after pakistani weather update goes horribly wrong. #RadioPakistan pic.twitter.com/NaJbY1IvuB — PRASHANK PANT (@maafkaroyaar) May 10, 2020

All Maths Teacher to Radio Pakistan #RadioPakistan pic.twitter.com/R4HrPWdRDq — Aman Pandey (@theamanpandey29) May 10, 2020

