‘Radhika is everywhere’: Netflix India’s response to Zomato’s ‘versatile’ tweet is savage!

Netflix India has been winning hearts online with their epic comeback to shut trolls with their deal-with-it attitude for featuring Radhika Apte in multiple projects. And as Netizens couldn’t have enough of their ‘Omnipresent’ video taking down the trolls saying, “Whatever the role, Radhika apt hai” — they came up with another epic reply. This time not to trolls and critics but to Zomato India who tried to harp on the Radhika Apt hai memes craze.

On Wednesday, the popular restaurant discovery and food delivery service tweeted out a social media post stating it’s not just Radhika Apte who has “versatility”. Presenting a list of dishes, their candidate for the battle was Paneer. From Shahi Paneer to Palak Paneer, the gourmet service tried to join in the hit trend.

And you thought only Radhika is versatile 😜 pic.twitter.com/nqfHikbeeU — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) August 29, 2018

The tweet did attract attention, however, the spotlight didn’t last long. Netflix India in a brilliant shade managed to find Radhika even in their post! Picking one letter from the various dishes, they ‘corrected’ their photo and reiterated that ‘Radhika is Omnipresent’.

The reply left Twitterati ROFL-ing and everyone loved it.

Hahahha.

Ith ka jawab Radhika se. https://t.co/tRMLYSuugi — Nishit (@i_EnVy) August 29, 2018

This is going nuts 😂😂😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣 https://t.co/nxiMQPKa27 — Shashank Verma (@VermaSpeaks) August 29, 2018

This has to be one of the epic trolling https://t.co/Nu7OLl6qjn — Shree Manu (@shreemanu) August 29, 2018

Netflix 1 Zomato 0 😂😂😂 https://t.co/DAzDcRSMcz — Rashi 🍁 (@Rkholic_Rashii) August 29, 2018

Whoever is handling this @NetflixIndia account. Aree bhai bhai bhai🙏 https://t.co/BgUHoTyxsY — Rounak Behera (@behera_hai_kya) August 29, 2018

Miic Drop!

Tweet of the century is here guys.

Well Bloody played guys at @NetflixIndia https://t.co/XXraDxiMkM — Ashwin Fern&es | Social Media Ninja (@ashshanuferns) August 29, 2018

This guy’s is a way cooler than some Richie rich trollers…😁 https://t.co/gFtccKS0vW — Pankaj (@SRKHolicPankaj) August 29, 2018

Pretty sure both accounts are handled by same agency. Too good to be a co-incidence https://t.co/ZEqjJJg3o3 — Raju PP (@rajupp) August 29, 2018

Someone give Netflix’s Social Media agency / Social Media Manager a solid raise! #CareerGoals Netflix account is becoming. https://t.co/1ggFZN8Xv7 — Gaurav Prakash ⚡️ (@gauravprksh) August 29, 2018

