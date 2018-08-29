Follow Us:
Meet the hidden heroes that help you and your family deal with the unexpected

‘Radhika is everywhere’: Netflix India’s response to Zomato’s ‘versatile’ tweet is savage!

Zomato India shared a social media post stating it's not just Radhika Apte who has "versatility", and presented paneer as their candidate for the challenge. But with a sassy reply Netflix India even stole the show here.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 29, 2018 9:14:22 pm
netflix india, radhika apte, zomato, netflix india zomato chat, netflix india zomato trolling, radhika omnipresent, radhika apte netflix memes, funny news, viral news, indian express Twitterati can’t stop laughing at this epic shade by Netflix India.
Netflix India has been winning hearts online with their epic comeback to shut trolls with their deal-with-it attitude for featuring Radhika Apte in multiple projects. And as Netizens couldn’t have enough of their ‘Omnipresent’ video taking down the trolls saying, “Whatever the role, Radhika apt hai” — they came up with another epic reply. This time not to trolls and critics but to Zomato India who tried to harp on the Radhika Apt hai memes craze.

On Wednesday, the popular restaurant discovery and food delivery service tweeted out a social media post stating it’s not just Radhika Apte who has “versatility”. Presenting a list of dishes, their candidate for the battle was Paneer. From Shahi Paneer to Palak Paneer, the gourmet service tried to join in the hit trend.

The tweet did attract attention, however, the spotlight didn’t last long. Netflix India in a brilliant shade managed to find Radhika even in their post! Picking one letter from the various dishes, they ‘corrected’ their photo and reiterated that ‘Radhika is Omnipresent’.

The reply left Twitterati ROFL-ing and everyone loved it.

Share your thoughts about the conversation in comments below.

