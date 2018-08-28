Best of Radhika Apte-Netflix India memes that has left everyone in splits

Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 28, 2018
By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 28, 2018 9:14:47 pm
radhika apte, netflix india, radhika apte netflix shows, radhika apte netflix memes, netflix radhika apte video, sacred games memes, radhika apte memes, indian express, viral news, Find someone who can love you like Netflix India loves Radhika Apte. (Source: Twitter)

Radhika Apte has been featuring in many Netflix India series or film and it has grabbed attention online. Although she has just appeared in three original content for the company — Lust Stories, Sacred Games and now Ghoul, it’s more than any other Indian actor and it got all desi users on Twitter talking. Memes and GIFs flooded social media site comparing the chemistry and love between Radhika Apte and Netflix. Some even wrote “find yourself someone how Netflix loves Radhika Apte”, while others could stop punning with her name.

ALSO READ | Sui Dhaaga: These Anushka Sharma memes have left everyone ROFL-ing

Seeing the crazy reaction of desi users online, Netflix India too came back with a sassy reply and acknowledged their love for her. While on Instagram they changed their page’s description to “Just another @radhikaapte fan account” with several love-notes written to her, they also shared a spoof video saying how Radhika Apte is omnipresent in Netflix and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

While Netflix India is happy being Radflix for the time being, here are some of the best memes and jokes circulating online on this saga.

Have something to add to this story? Tell us in comments below.

