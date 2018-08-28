Best of Radhika Apte-Netflix India memes that has left everyone in splits

Find someone who can love you like Netflix India loves Radhika Apte. (Source: Twitter) Find someone who can love you like Netflix India loves Radhika Apte. (Source: Twitter)

Radhika Apte has been featuring in many Netflix India series or film and it has grabbed attention online. Although she has just appeared in three original content for the company — Lust Stories, Sacred Games and now Ghoul, it’s more than any other Indian actor and it got all desi users on Twitter talking. Memes and GIFs flooded social media site comparing the chemistry and love between Radhika Apte and Netflix. Some even wrote “find yourself someone how Netflix loves Radhika Apte”, while others could stop punning with her name.

ALSO READ | Sui Dhaaga: These Anushka Sharma memes have left everyone ROFL-ing

Seeing the crazy reaction of desi users online, Netflix India too came back with a sassy reply and acknowledged their love for her. While on Instagram they changed their page’s description to “Just another @radhikaapte fan account” with several love-notes written to her, they also shared a spoof video saying how Radhika Apte is omnipresent in Netflix and they wouldn’t have it any other way.

While Netflix India is happy being Radflix for the time being, here are some of the best memes and jokes circulating online on this saga.

When you open Netflix these days. pic.twitter.com/z0JawlbLPm — Bade Chote (@badechote) August 27, 2018

Netflix India to Radhika Apte 😆 pic.twitter.com/DeOFvRdg7l — Mast Malang ^_^ (@sanket_daksha) 28 August 2018

Radhika Apte’s new Netflix web series. pic.twitter.com/HxM9OPO30U — Wahid Syed🇮🇳 (@wahidsyed99) 28 August 2018

Netflix To Radhika Apte pic.twitter.com/mF3LCy5Sch — Mikku 🐼 (@effucktivehumor) August 27, 2018

While watching Netflix Show pic.twitter.com/o1OaXCAlTx — Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) August 27, 2018

Radhika Aapte on Netflix pic.twitter.com/SgoQ6dbe5u — Freelance 007 (@James_Beyond) 27 August 2018

Biopic of radhika apte. pic.twitter.com/UirPGKHySk

— Mask ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) 27 August 2018

Netflix to Radhika Apte pic.twitter.com/R3hl0d1iE7 — Chota Don 🇮🇳 (@choga_don) 27 August 2018

When Netflix calls Radhika Apte for another show. pic.twitter.com/Za3LcBkyBv — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) 27 August 2018

Words that go together Bread: Butter

Chai: Sutta

Thank: You

Netflix: Radhika Apte — S O N A L I🦋 (@NotYourWitch__) August 27, 2018

Netflix and Radhika. pic.twitter.com/TxX7t4DAiU — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) 27 August 2018

Netflix India showing Radhika Apte to its viewers. pic.twitter.com/EZvImNa57o — Kaju Katli (@MonkNxtDoor) 27 August 2018

After Lust Stories And Sacred Games Netflix Signs Radhika Apte For ‘Ghoul’. Her 3rd Webseries Within A Year. 🙄 Web-series Are Temporary, #RadhikaApte Is Permanent😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/rDrwBfmWgV — Sir Ravindra Jadeja (@SirJadejaaaa) 27 August 2018

people trolling Netflix for Radhika Apte. Netflix : pic.twitter.com/Maju13jXfR — Kuptaan 🇮🇳 (@Kuptaan) 27 August 2018

Have something to add to this story? Tell us in comments below.

Start your day the best way with the Express Morning Briefing

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd