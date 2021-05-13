scorecardresearch
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Your most wanted ‘Bhai’ is back with Radhe, but so are hilarious memes

Post the release of the movie, netizens took to social media to express their dismay on Twitter. While many trolled the storyline, others shared memes.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 13, 2021 9:04:44 pm
salman khan radhe, radhe meme, radhe memes twitter, radhe zee5, zee5 radhe, zee5 servers down, zee5 crash, radhe salman khan, radhe watch online, radhe releaseMany were left disappointed after watching the movie as the Prabhu Deva directorial failed to match their expectations.

Salman Khan’s much-awaited movie ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ released on Eid with fans extremely excited to watch the action entertainer released on the digital platform.

The 55-year-old actor was last seen in Dabangg 3 and has had no releases in 2020. So eager were the fans of ‘bhai’ to watch the movie, which was expected to be released last year but was postponed due to the pandemic, that the servers of the streaming platform ZEE5 crashed on Thursday.

However, many were disappointed after watching the movie as the Prabhu Deva directorial failed to match their expectations. Post the release of the movie, netizens took to social media to express their dismay on Twitter. While many trolled the storyline, others shared memes calling the movie an absolute waste of time.

