Your most wanted ‘Bhai’ is back with Radhe, but so are hilarious memes

Many were left disappointed after watching the movie as the Prabhu Deva directorial failed to match their expectations.

Salman Khan’s much-awaited movie ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ released on Eid with fans extremely excited to watch the action entertainer released on the digital platform.

The 55-year-old actor was last seen in Dabangg 3 and has had no releases in 2020. So eager were the fans of ‘bhai’ to watch the movie, which was expected to be released last year but was postponed due to the pandemic, that the servers of the streaming platform ZEE5 crashed on Thursday.

However, many were disappointed after watching the movie as the Prabhu Deva directorial failed to match their expectations. Post the release of the movie, netizens took to social media to express their dismay on Twitter. While many trolled the storyline, others shared memes calling the movie an absolute waste of time.

#Radhe Abe film hai ki, corona ki third wave 😭🤣🤣 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png Utter flop movie 😭 Remake of South Korean The Outlaws movie 🤭😂#RadheReview pic.twitter.com/KlIcVXjzmb — Akshay Akki ಅಕ್ಷಯ್🇮🇳🇮🇱 (@FollowAkshay1) May 13, 2021

Music can repair brain damage After watching #Radhe : pic.twitter.com/rvTamHGink — DUSHTI (@TharkiTroller) May 13, 2021