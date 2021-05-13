Your most wanted ‘Bhai’ is back with Radhe, but so are hilarious memes

May 13, 2021 9:04:44 pm
Salman Khan’s much-awaited movie ‘Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai’ released on Eid with fans extremely excited to watch the action entertainer released on the digital platform.
The 55-year-old actor was last seen in Dabangg 3 and has had no releases in 2020. So eager were the fans of ‘bhai’ to watch the movie, which was expected to be released last year but was postponed due to the pandemic, that the servers of the streaming platform ZEE5 crashed on Thursday.
However, many were disappointed after watching the movie as the Prabhu Deva directorial failed to match their expectations. Post the release of the movie, netizens took to social media to express their dismay on Twitter. While many trolled the storyline, others shared memes calling the movie an absolute waste of time.
After watching #RadheYourMostWantedBhai #RadheReview #Radhe pic.twitter.com/pSSRKbXqiE
— Mask On, Avoid Gatherings (@DrRicky0203) May 13, 2021
Audience to Sulman bhoi after watching #Radhe : pic.twitter.com/UiCxN4X9Sm
— Er. किम जोंग उन (JNV wale) (@jnv_wale) May 13, 2021
After watching Radhe most wanted bhai 😭#RadheYourMostWantedBhai #RadheReview #Radhe #SalmanKhan #DishaPatani pic.twitter.com/epipjrkcsk
— ઓમ પટેલ ટ્વિટરવાળા (@ompatelfb) May 13, 2021
#Radhe Abe film hai ki, corona ki third wave 😭🤣🤣
Utter flop movie 😭 Remake of South Korean The Outlaws movie 🤭😂#RadheReview pic.twitter.com/KlIcVXjzmb
— Akshay Akki ಅಕ್ಷಯ್🇮🇳🇮🇱 (@FollowAkshay1) May 13, 2021
Music can repair brain damage
After watching #Radhe : pic.twitter.com/rvTamHGink
— DUSHTI (@TharkiTroller) May 13, 2021
#SalmanKhan reaction:
After watching his own movie #Radhe pic.twitter.com/BXJUE5tpH6
— Sagarika Ojha (@sagarika_ojha) May 13, 2021
#Radhe#PrabhuDeva #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/DGqDkyM1In
— Crazy_sick ッ (@HARSHARAJPUT559) May 13, 2021
Film just started,climex yet to come…Selomon the #radhe gave the entry of century just now. pic.twitter.com/ervmjHqJ4o
— Aragorn (@bravo_bravooo) May 13, 2021
After watching #Radhe #Salman #RadheReview #PrabhuDeva
Le everyone: pic.twitter.com/mh4fCMqzzC
— Urwashi_07 (@UGwalwanshi) May 13, 2021
after watching #Radhe fans to #SalmanKhan
Bas kar yar aur nahi saha jaayga#RadheYourMostWantedBhai #RadheTrailer #RadheReview #SalmanKhan #Salman #DishaPatani pic.twitter.com/K9cVVvSOTy
— Gaurav Kumar Sao (@GauravKumarSao) May 13, 2021
