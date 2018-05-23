‘Race 3’ trailer: Mumbai Police mocks Daisy Shah’s dialogue with this hilarious meme

Race 3 trailer: Mumbai Police’s meme game to send out a social message will leave you in splits. (Source: MumbaiPolice/Twitter) Race 3 trailer: Mumbai Police’s meme game to send out a social message will leave you in splits. (Source: MumbaiPolice/Twitter)

Mumbai Police is back with another social message packaged inside a hilarious meme. This time around, it’s Daisy Shah’s crazy viral line from the Race 3 trailer that did the trick for them. Ever since the trailer surfaced on YouTube, not only did Salman Khan’s action packed scenes make a buzz, Shah’s dialogue “Our business is our business… None of your business” was soon turned into a viral meme.

People on social media went on an overdrive with jokes and memes. Catching up with the pop culture, Mumbai Police couldn’t stop themselves from joining the league and added another twist to it with a social message on cyber security. As always, the message was delivered with a dash of sarcasm and dollops of humour. Warning people to not share personal information online, the tweet read: “Mind your own data to make sure that no one else takes advantage of it to beat you in the #RaceOfSafety!”

Mind your own data to make sure that no one else takes advantage of it to beat you in the #RaceOfSafety pic.twitter.com/WJ4ADZEl1a — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) May 23, 2018

Coated with a cleverly-worded photo that read, “My data is my data, none of your data,” — the social message won many hearts on the Internet and garnered more than 4,000 likes, at the time of writing. Here are some of the reactions.

What are your thoughts on Mumbai Police’s witty tweet? Let us know in the comments below.

