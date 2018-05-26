Follow Us:
‘Race 3’ song ‘Selfish’: ‘Salman Khan in Dhinchak Pooja mode?’ Twitter trolls wonder

Salman Khan shared Race 3's latest song 'Selfish' which has been penned by him. However, Twitterati found it cringe-worthy and trolled the actor. What's more, many compared him to Dhinchak Pooja!

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: May 26, 2018 8:00:54 pm
Salman Khan, Salman Khan selfish song, Salman Khan Race 3 songs, Race 3, race 3 songs, race 3 viral video, race 3 funny songs, Indian express, indian express news Salman Khan penned the lyrics for Race 3 song Selfish, and it is making Twitterati cringe! (Source: Twitter)
Salman Khan’s upcoming movie Race 3 has created quite a buzz on social media even before it has released. Starting from the trailer that got the Twitterati talking to the viral dialogue of Daisy Shah, “Our business in our business. None of your business!” that even caught Mumbai Police’s attention — snippets from the movie have gone viral.

Doesn’t it seem like Twitterati are having too much fun trolling almost every bit of the movie? A new addition, that has caught Tweeple’s eye, is the latest song Selfish that features features Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah.

The lyrics of the song have been penned by Salman Khan himself, however, that has not stopped people from trolling the actor. Quite interestingly, people not only shared their dislike for the song but also ended up comparing Khan to Dhinchak Pooja. Khan tweeted out the video of the song a while ago. Check out the song here:

While some wrote, “Bhai sahab #Selfish song from #Race3 is the worst song of the decade😂😂. It’s quite obvious coz lyrics are penned by none other than @BeingSalmanKhan,” others tweeted, “After #Selfish song #Bhai can never dare to criticize Denchak Pooja.” Check out some of the reactions here:

What do you think about the song? Tell us in the comments section below.

