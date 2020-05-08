A virtual concert by these siblings on Rabindranath Tagore’s 159th birthday is a hit online

The two sisters’ soulful rendition of popular Rabindra Sangeet is melting hearts online. (Antara Nandy/ Facebbok) The two sisters’ soulful rendition of popular Rabindra Sangeet is melting hearts online. (Antara Nandy/ Facebbok)

Rabindra Jayanti or the birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore is celebrated by Bengalis around the globe with song, dance, and theatre performances to pay ode to the bard. Public celebrations may be muted this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but there are plenty of tributes online on the Nobel Laureate’s 159th birth anniversary and a performance by two sisters from Pune is a hit on social media.

Performing from their balcony, Antara and Ankita Nandy sang the songs ‘Mamo Chitte’ and ‘Amaar Bela Je Jaaye’ that were written and composed by Tagore, while playing ukuleles.

The duo also spoke about how the event is normally celebrated and said the virus can’t dampen the spirit of the festival.

In less than a few hours, the tribute to the celebrated literary figure garnered lakhs of views on Facebook. With hundreds of shares and comments, netizens praised the two women and sought more songs to celebrate the day.

Celebrated on the 25th day of the Bengali month of Boishakh, Tagore’s birth anniversary is a major event in Kolkata and in Bangladesh.

