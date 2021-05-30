scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 30, 2021
Most read

‘Rab ne bana di jodi’: Couple play ‘bottle flip’ amid wedding ceremony, video leaves netizens amused

While the couple was unable to land the bottle upright on its base or cap, the clip was widely circulated on several social media platforms and triggered a plethora of amused reactions

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 30, 2021 2:35:07 pm
desi wedding couple play bottle flip during pheras, couple wedding, weddings viral video, wedding fun, indian weddings, indian express, indian express newsAn undated video of a couple has gone viral on social media where the two can be seen playing 'bottle flip'.

Vedic weddings in India often take a long time, especially when the priest goes on to explain the significance of seven pheras and what each of them means. However, a couple found an interesting way to keep themselves entertained while the priest took a break during the wedding ceremony.

An undated video of a couple has gone viral on social media where the two can be seen playing ‘bottle flip’. “When pandit Ji wants some rest !! Let’s play,” read the caption of the video, which was originally shared by a user Atul Saini on Instagram. In the short clip, the bride and the groom are seen merrily attempting to flip the bottle as elders wearing face masks watch the duo play the game.

While the couple was unable to land the bottle upright on its base or cap, the clip was widely circulated on several social media platforms and triggered a plethora of amused reactions. However, many were also impressed by the fun couple and commented, “When two best friends become life partners.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 30: Latest News

Advertisement
x