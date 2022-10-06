‘Raavan’s revenge’: Effigy shoots back at crowd after they set it on fire. Watch

In a strange incident, a Raavan effigy installed at Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar shot back at the crowd after it was set on fire. A clip that documents this occurrence shows firecrackers shooting up straight at the spectators after the effigy of the mythological antagonist was set ablaze on Dussehra.

Along with the people who were gathered there to watch the effigy burning, some police personnel too were seen running for cover. However, despite the unexpected turn of events, it appears that no one was injured.

ALSO READ | UP students detonate Raavan effigy with just a click

A video of the incident was posted online by journalist Umashankar Singh (@umashankarsingh) on Wednesday night. The video has gathered over one lakh views and is being widely circulated across social media platforms.

A similar incident was reported at Haryana’s Yamunanagar on Wednesday where a burning effigy of Raavan toppled near the spectators. ANI tweeted the video of the incident and reported that “some people were injured”. In the video, it appears that the spectators were in close proximity to the burning effigies.

However, the Yamunanagar police assert that no one was injured. In conversation with ANI, Inspector Kamaljeet Singh from Yamunanagar police said, “All arrangements were there on the Dussehra ground. No one was injured after the burning Raavan effigy fell on the ground”.

Many parts of India celebrate Dussehra by observing “Raavan Dahan”, a public ceremony in which effigies of Raavan, Meghnad, and Kumbhakaran are burned to mark the victory of good over evil. Often the effigy burning leads to accidents.