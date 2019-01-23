R Madhavan’s latest look from ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ is now a viral meme

R Madhavan is all set to debut as a director for his upcoming film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, where he also plays the protagonist. While the news about him donning a director’s hat had already got his fans excited, the recent photos of his drastic transformation embracing the role of legendary ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan have felt fans baffled. The uncanny resemblance of the 48-year-old actor to that of the Indian scientist and aerospace engineer left fans to believe he is a true doppelganger of Narayanan.

As the actor’s new look resembling the elderly scientist in his mid-70s was shared online by him, it got everyone talking, not just about his talent skills and versatility but also how he imbibed the look and personality working towards it over two years.

And as the photos of his older look went viral, Twitterati are busy giving it a meme treatment. Juxtaposing photo of a Madhavan from earlier and his look from Rocketry, desi Twitterati have introduced a new kind of #10YearChallenge. From how one looks like when they start medical school to how they look like when they finally become a doctor, users on the microblogging site have come up with hilarious contexts and it’s on point. Sample these:

*when you’re 25 and unmarried at family function.* 1) How you really look .

2) How your relatives see you . pic.twitter.com/1FaWyd4gpQ — Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) January 23, 2019

Entering MBBS By the time you

finish MBBS, MD,

fellowships pic.twitter.com/LBIoksFpyu — DR. GILL (@ikpsgill1) January 23, 2019

Make goa plan. Finally Going. pic.twitter.com/R6coJAjAm2 — Pranjul Sharma 🌞 (@Pranjultweet) January 23, 2019

*phone call*

she: ek second hold karo pic.twitter.com/A9y5xBedhZ — Maithun – HMP (@Being_Humor) January 23, 2019

Single and Breakup and

became became

Lover. Poet… https://t.co/UdiY1qmoZ4 — ÐΛ (@AliveInCoffin) January 23, 2019

Entering SBI Coming out of it pic.twitter.com/J1FEez61sx — Chirag (@igot10on10) January 23, 2019

1) texted

2) waiting for her reply pic.twitter.com/zTeBK7RFRG — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@firkiii) January 23, 2019

Waiting for Vodafone executive to pick up your phone… pic.twitter.com/qyJgrDBAfq — Devil (@Baredevil_) January 23, 2019

she said “i will be ready in 5 minutes” pic.twitter.com/4FlYOgIXgZ — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) January 23, 2019

*My Uncle* When Afridi When Afridi

played his first played his last

international international match match pic.twitter.com/tWwj7MQiwv — keetaANU Malik (@VirusUncle) January 23, 2019

Marwadi deciding to do something else apart from going to dukan. pic.twitter.com/ZXCQM9kAdd — Akshay (@AkshayKatariyaa) January 23, 2019

1. Waiting for a decision on Pandya and Rahul 2. Still waiting pic.twitter.com/gTnlpCHPTE — Bade Chote (@badechote) January 23, 2019

First year in JNU

Vs

Final year in JNU pic.twitter.com/Y8fBq7ri1S — Desi Mojito (@desimojito) January 23, 2019

Three stages of life-

1. You believe in Santa.

2. You don’t believe in Santa.

3. You become Santa. pic.twitter.com/SCioTH2EII — The Sarcastic Jerk (@The_Sarcastic_J) January 23, 2019

Talking about his look, Madhavan wrote on Instagram, “The process took painfully long, about two days of sitting on a chair for 14 hours at a stretch. Initially, it looked easy, but later I realised how tough it was on the body.”

The film is a biopic on Narayanan, who was charged with espionage in 1994. CBI dismissed the charges against him in 1996 and the Supreme Court declared him not guilty in 1998. The film is set to release in English, Hindi and Tamil.