Toggle Menu
R Madhavan’s latest look from ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ is now a viral memehttps://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-in-india/r-madhavans-latest-look-from-rocketry-the-nambi-effect-is-now-a-viral-meme-5552707/

R Madhavan’s latest look from ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ is now a viral meme

As the photos of Madhavan's older look went viral, Twitterati is busy giving it a meme treatment. Juxtaposing photo of a Madhavan from earlier and his look from Rocetery, desi Twitterati has introduced a new kind of #10YearChallenge.

r madhavan, rocketry the nambi effect, r madhavan rocketry look, madhavan rocketry meme, madhavan memes, r madhavan nambi narayanan, nambi narayanan, r madhavan rocketry director, r madhavan rocketry photos, r madhavan photos, r madhavan rocketry film, funny news, indian express
Madhavan’s look as ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan is quite convincible, and now fans have started a meme-fest online.

R Madhavan is all set to debut as a director for his upcoming film, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, where he also plays the protagonist. While the news about him donning a director’s hat had already got his fans excited, the recent photos of his drastic transformation embracing the role of legendary ISRO scientist S Nambi Narayanan have felt fans baffled. The uncanny resemblance of the 48-year-old actor to that of the Indian scientist and aerospace engineer left fans to believe he is a true doppelganger of Narayanan.

As the actor’s new look resembling the elderly scientist in his mid-70s was shared online by him, it got everyone talking, not just about his talent skills and versatility but also how he imbibed the look and personality working towards it over two years.

And as the photos of his older look went viral, Twitterati are busy giving it a meme treatment. Juxtaposing photo of a Madhavan from earlier and his look from Rocketry, desi Twitterati have introduced a new kind of #10YearChallenge. From how one looks like when they start medical school to how they look like when they finally become a doctor, users on the microblogging site have come up with hilarious contexts and it’s on point. Sample these:

Talking about his look, Madhavan wrote on Instagram, “The process took painfully long, about two days of sitting on a chair for 14 hours at a stretch. Initially, it looked easy, but later I realised how tough it was on the body.”

Advertising

The film is a biopic on Narayanan, who was charged with espionage in 1994. CBI dismissed the charges against him in 1996 and the Supreme Court declared him not guilty in 1998. The film is set to release in English, Hindi and Tamil.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Video: Security guard saves boy from drowning in swimming pool in Brazil
2 ICC, fans come up with memes after sun halts play in India vs New Zealand ODI
3 Famous 'Bikini hiker' falls to death on solo Taiwan climb