‘Very down to earth guy’: R Ashwin’s low batting stance against DC makes him the meme favourite

Ravichandran Ashwin is known as one of the fastest bowlers in India and the world. However, it was his unique batting stance while scoring his maiden 50 in the ongoing IPL 2022 that made news. Now, fans can’t stop talking about the delightful surprise and his now-viral stance seen on the pitch.

Batting first against Delhi Capitals (DC), Rajasthan Royals (RR) lost the wicket of ace batter Jos Buttler early on. Just when fans were ready to give up hope, Ashwin walked down the crease at no 3. While it left all baffled at first, Ashwin put all doubts to rest as he made a half-century just off 38 balls.

But what really got everyone talking online was his very low stance while facing a ball from Kuldeep Yadav. In a rather unusual stance, Ashwin was seen crouching low as he faced the spinner and knocked the ball out of the park.

Soon, it became the talking point of the night, with many comparing it to hockey penalty shots. While someone dubbed it as a “baithak shot”, the RR team went ahead and edited their all-rounder’s picture, photoshopping a chair near him. “Why stand and deliver, when you can sit and deliver?” the team quipped.

Why stand and deliver, when you can sit and deliver? 😅💗 pic.twitter.com/7wRJf9RQ88 — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) May 12, 2022

Many others joined the conversation, as they hailed the player for his grit and determination. Check out some of the funniest reactions about Ashwin’s performance here:

Albeit unconventional but RR making full use of Ashwin 😅 #RRvDC #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/6RZiAxbeIA — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) May 11, 2022

Only thing left for Ashwin to surprise us in IPL is a catch like this. #IPL pic.twitter.com/Szu4Sl7WBR — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 11, 2022

Ashwin is so humble. Very down to earth guy — Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 11, 2022

stance like he is taking a hockey penalty and playing cricket like a boss !

First IPL 50 for Ravi Ashwin. Well played ash aana 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vrBIJEDI8r — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) May 11, 2022

Batting stance back when we were kids pic.twitter.com/40bArMBZ6e — Ashwin Simon (@ashwin_simon21) May 11, 2022

ANNA Ashwin mocking delhi bowlers with underarm cricket stance and still hitting sixes🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/8FauZcbdgH — Rahul Choudhary (@rchoudhary_11) May 11, 2022

Although in the end, Delhi secured a comfortable win with 11 balls to spare, cricket fans have ruled Ashwin as the star of the night. Even though RR lost the match by 8 wickets, they are still sitting in the third position in the points table, while DC is in the fifth position.