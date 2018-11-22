R Ashwin shuts trolls that tried to roast him over his Australia records

For those following Ravichandran Ashwin, it a well-known fact, he is not one to back down and let go any online trolling. And as India went down fighting Australia in the first T20I at Brisbane, the Indian spinner got in a banter with few fans who tried to troll him and gave them a befitting reply.

A difficult pitch for the bowlers, the only thing worked in their favour was the size of the ground. So, in a witty tweet, Ashwin said it was “a delight for the bowlers”. In sharp contrast to the smaller boundaries in the subcontinent, Australian grounds are renowned for being expansive. Particularly, the Gabba is one of the largest venues during this tournament.

However, ignorant fans tried to take a jibe at the ace bowler and one retorted, “tum waha 6 khaate the (You used to be smashed for sixes there).”

Tum waha 6s khaate the — Ishan Mishra (@ishan31396) November 21, 2018

Instead of ignoring them, as many would do, Ashwin decided to school them with facts and statistics! He reminded the troll of his statistics when he was part of the T20I squad in 2016 playing in Australia.

2 for 26, 1 for 27 and 1 for 37 in the 3-0 win last series. Thanks buddy — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 21, 2018

But that did not stop others from attacking the bowler and one commented, “How many wickets in test vs Australia in Australia buddy?” To which, the Indian cricketer had a sassy reply too. “I am the one whose got the records, please go and take a look. I can’t Google you and find you,” the player quipped.

I am the one whose got the records, please go and take a look. I can’t Google you and find you.🙌 — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) November 21, 2018

Twitterati took note of his smart replies and many lauded the star players for shutting the trolls. Ashwin previously had responded with fixing jibe earlier this year when Herschelle Gibbs tried to troll him over a brand endorsement and his running skills, while he gave a fitting answer to a Twitter troll who asked him to ‘learn from Moeen Ali’.