‘Atmanirbhar DRS’: Gully cricket video leaves even stars like R Ashwin in splits

The players acting skills while enacting DRS has impressed all online. (Source: @rafisayyad16/ Tiktok) The players acting skills while enacting DRS has impressed all online. (Source: @rafisayyad16/ Tiktok)

A TikTok video of a group of boys playing cricket is going viral after they nailed the Decision Review System (DRS) without using any technology. Such has been the response to the video that it has left even sports personalities laughing out loud.

As DRS changed the way how third umpires function, the young lads in the video showed how key decisions can be reviewed without using any modern technology. In the 22-second clip, after the batsmen opts for a review, the players recreate the moment in slow motion. The boy playing the role of an umpire stole the show.

With over 14 million views in just day, the video was seen in other social media platforms as well and netizens were amused by their precision and skills.

Watch the video here:

The video also left professional cricketers impressed like spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Resharing the clip online, he wrote: “Can’t get over this.. don’t know how to caption it either”. The DRS enactment got Ashwin and his fellow teammate wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha also talking about it.

Haha bahut achche — Jamie Alter (@alter_jamie) May 30, 2020

Absolutely..hilarious 🤣😂 too good..😅 — Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) May 30, 2020

And it wasn’t just cricketers, even fans loved their dedication and role-play, saying these videos are keeping their love for the game alive in absence of IPL.

Pro Level Of Gully Cricket 😂 — Abhi 🗨️ (@AbhiCricket18) May 30, 2020

Atmanirbhar DRS 😂😂😂😂 — Animesh Singh (@animeshfrndss) May 30, 2020

Umpire is the most funny character 😄 — Swapnil (@SWAPKHEWALE89) May 30, 2020

Gully cricket: my gully, my rules🤣 — Ayush Aman #AshwinistForever (@AyushAsh99_23) May 30, 2020

DRS technology at its best 😂😂 — ரோஹன் 🦁 (@iam_shimorekato) May 30, 2020

@manhas_bhanu @rminia22 sahi hai yaar..

Nxt tym hostel mai bulate yahi umpire😂😂😂 — Dr Abhishek Sharma (@DrAbhishekMD) May 30, 2020

Haha, Epic!😂👌 — Manish Joshi (MJ) (@ShivrajKaBhanja) May 30, 2020

Amazing creativity. Reminds my childhood Cricket in Mumbai where we used to signal to people watching from balconies for some decisions, even before third umpire came into. Picture — RD (@RDneruppuda) May 30, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd