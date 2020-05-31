Follow Us:
Sunday, May 31, 2020
‘Atmanirbhar DRS’: Gully cricket video leaves even stars like R Ashwin in splits

With over 14 million views in just day, the video was seen in other social media platforms as well and netizens were amused by their precision and skills. Even R Ashwin shared it saying, "Can't get over it".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: May 31, 2020 2:24:48 pm
The players acting skills while enacting DRS has impressed all online. (Source: @rafisayyad16/ Tiktok)

A TikTok video of a group of boys playing cricket is going viral after they nailed the Decision Review System (DRS) without using any technology. Such has been the response to the video that it has left even sports personalities laughing out loud.

As DRS changed the way how third umpires function, the young lads in the video showed how key decisions can be reviewed without using any modern technology. In the 22-second clip, after the batsmen opts for a review, the players recreate the moment in slow motion. The boy playing the role of an umpire stole the show.

With over 14 million views in just day, the video was seen in other social media platforms as well and netizens were amused by their precision and skills.

Watch the video here:

The video also left professional cricketers impressed like spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. Resharing the clip online, he wrote: “Can’t get over this.. don’t know how to caption it either”. The DRS enactment got Ashwin and his fellow teammate wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha also talking about it.

And it wasn’t just cricketers, even fans loved their dedication and role-play, saying these videos are keeping their love for the game alive in absence of IPL.

