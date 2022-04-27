‘Captain America or Iron Man’: Questionnaire for prospective flatmates in Bengaluru leaves netizens in splits

House hunting in a different city is always a nightmare, and it’s not just about budget or locality. Handling the queries posed by landlords and even flatmates can be quite an arduous task. A woman recently shared her experience while house hunting in Bengaluru where questions for prospective tenants included who was their favourite Marvel hero or which member of FRIENDS’ cast they share their personality with.

Twitter user, Astha (@AsthaPasta16) recently inquired about a room in Bengaluru and met with some questions from other members living in the space. While some were quite obvious, others left her flabbergasted. “Are you Rachel, Monica or Phoebe?” one of the questions read, while another asked if she would hit on Iron Man, Spiderman or Black Widow if she found them in their apartment.

Other questions in the list asked where she was from, has she lived outside before and about her dietary preferences. The potential flatmates also wanted to know how often she needs to go to the office and how does her “ideal weekend” looks like.

“Apartment hunting in Bengaluru seems to be a cultural interview round these days,” the woman shared the questions on Twitter, leaving netizens amused.

What’s w the superhero hit on list and why isn’t thor on it https://t.co/Kr3bmm8cwP — Shaitan (@biryanipunani) April 25, 2022

Living with someone, and sharing your space is not easy. And sometimes even friends living together might not click. So, to find a perfect balance, it was necessary to come up with these questions, one of the women setting up the question later commented on the now-viral thread.

“@AsthaPasta16 thanks for making our interview viral,” Pakhi Sharma wrote in reply. “When you have 150 applications, filtering is a must. Just being able to pay rent is no criteria, @Devina18Kumar @ChasiaNeha we did well!” Sharma added tagging fellow residents.

@AsthaPasta16 thanks for making our interview viral 😆 When you have 150 applications, filtering is a must. Just being able to pay rent is no criteria, @Devina18Kumar @ChasiaNeha we did well! — Pakhi Sharma (@101pakhi) April 26, 2022

As the set of questions went viral, while some loved the idea and said they too would adopt this when finding new flatmates, others who are not into Hollywood movies or series wondered what will happen to them. One even joked about a start-up idea, setting up a shelter for all rejected candidates.

What should they choose if someone hasn't seen the Friends show? Also, why would I hit those superheroes from MCU instead I would chill along with them. 😂 https://t.co/0pkKxtCJIH — Aditya (@Adityakrsaha) April 26, 2022

What's w the superhero hit on list and why isn't thor on it https://t.co/Kr3bmm8cwP — Shaitan (@biryanipunani) April 25, 2022

There's also a technical and do you work in a 'startup' or are you a 'VC' round. — Shubham Agarwal (@BeingshubhamA) April 25, 2022

Indians discovered it late, and thought it's as a cool show — Rahul kumar (@1729RK) April 25, 2022

Should have replied with : I prefer shows with proper comedy, not background laughs to make everything sound funny. — Soumyadeep Ghosh (@sdeepg1096) April 26, 2022

Startup Idea: Shelter Home for apartment rejected people — Mridul 🚀 (@MridulRajB1) April 25, 2022

Asking the important questions! — chikita (@ch1kita) April 25, 2022

This way I think I should start a coaching center – "how to find an apartment in Bangalore". pic.twitter.com/d2FA3NS5a2 — Karnika Arora (@theburpaffair) April 27, 2022

need to pass the vibe check✔️🙏 — Mehakk (@MehakBagrecha) April 26, 2022

The only question that matters is the last one 😌

It'd tell a lot more about you than what you'd expect 🫂 Choose wisely 😄 — Shashwat Bagaria (@SBagaria2710) April 25, 2022

It is worse in European cities….just gave 2 one hour long interviews last weekend….they will choose from 5-6 prospectives…

Me not knowing gardening went against my profile 🥺🥺 — Your best friend and guide (@Iamshankgupta) April 25, 2022

Han…flat hunting is really difficult here ..male flatmates are so difficult to find 😩 And for the interview…I heard some ask GitHub link also 😵‍💫 — Shãnkar Charan Nanda (@AmShankarNanda) April 25, 2022

This is epic! Which place is this? — Ani Harish (@AnirudhHarish1) April 25, 2022

Start-up idea: an app that matches the best person based on the interests of existing occupants — Camera kidhar hai? (@wanabe_polymath) April 25, 2022