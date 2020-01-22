Follow Us:
Wednesday, January 22, 2020

‘Queen from the Pind’: Queen Elizabeth’s Punjabi voice over on Megxit leaves netizens in splits

Expressing dismay over the couple's move, the humourous Punjabi intimation of the Queen blames Markle for the decision. "From the day this girl has come to our house, she has created havoc," she can be heard saying in the video.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: January 22, 2020 3:56:55 pm
megxit. meghan markle, prince harry, queen elizabeth spoof video, Queen Elizabeth II addressal, twitter reactions Expressing dismay over the couple’s move, the humourous Punjabi intimation of the Queen blames Markle for the decision.

A hilarious spoof of Queen Elizabeth’s annual Christmas broadcast has left desi netizens in splits after it went viral on social media.

Tweeted by journalist Kanika Kohli, the video features Queen Elizabeth’s voice dubbed in Punjabi where she is ‘discussing the dramatic decision by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle of stepping back from their royal duties’ and ‘Senior Members of Royal Family’.

Expressing ‘dismay’ over the couple’s move, the humourous Punjabi intimation of the Queen ‘blames’ Markle for the decision. “From the day this girl has come to our house, she has created havoc,” she can be heard saying in the video. She then goes on to criticise Prince Harry and says, “He too is ready to give up his royalty status and leave everything for her. He is ready to make burgers and pizzas but being a prince is not acceptable to him.”

Watch the video here:

Once shared online, the video has triggered several reactions online, with many comparing the Royal family drama with Indian soaps.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 22: Latest News

Advertisement