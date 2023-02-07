Qawwali version of Hindi song ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja’ a roaring hit on internet. Watch video

If you are a regular on social media, then you must be familiar with Pakistani girl Ayesha who went massively viral last year for her dance performance to classic Hindi song ‘Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aaja’. Ayesha danced to the song at a wedding and her video took the internet by storm as netizens across both sides of the border recreated her steps.

Her dance also revived an interest in the song that was sung by Lata Mangeshkar for the 1954 film Nagin. Now, a video has surfaced showing Pakistani musicians playing the tune of the song on a harmonium and they performed in front of Ayesha herself.

The video was shared on Instagram by Qamar Raza Santoo, who describes himself as a singer and Qawal, one who performs in the sufi style. The Qawwali version of the song has proved to be a massive hit as well. Since being posted last month, the clip has garnered a whopping 29 million views. “Mera Dil Yeh Pukaray In Qawali Version : Ustad Ali Raza Santoo Khan : And Harmonium Me : Front Of @oyee_ayesha,” the caption of the video says.

Watch the video below:

Ayesha’s performance had gone viral in November last year. Dressed in a loose-fitted green-coloured kurta and pyjama, and wearing ‘kaleera’ on her wrists, she grooved to the song as other women are seen sitting and enjoying her performance.

Here is the video of Ayesha’s dance:

The song on the silver screen was played by actors Vaijayanti Mala and Pradeep Kumar.