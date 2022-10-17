scorecardresearch
‘Most reluctant student’: Python found in UP school bus, refuses to budge

The giant python was found inside the engine of the school bus, and a video showing the rescue of the python has shocked the internet.

python in school bus, python in Rae Bareli, snake in school bus, Uttar Pradesh, Rae Bareli, python video, python rescue, indian expressThe giant slithery intruder remains firm as a man pulls it using a stick.

Spotting a snake sends shivers down the spine of most people. Imagine the dread of people when they found a 80 kg python stuck inside the school bus in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli. The giant python was found inside the engine of the school bus, and a video showing the rescue of the python has shocked the internet.

Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda, who often shares wildlife content, shared the video terming the python as the “most reluctant student”. The short clip shows the python being pulled out of the engine. The giant slithery intruder remains firm as a man pulls it using a stick. Onlookers are seen peeping through the school bus’s window amid the panic. As the snake gets completely pulled out, people are heard cheering.

According to reports, the python was 11-foot-long and weighed 80 kg and it was released into the wild after an hour-long operation by forest department officials. The incident happened on Sunday. After villagers informed officials, City Circle Officer Vandana Singh and City Magistrate Pallavi Mishra immediately rushed to the spot and forest officials’ help was sought.

 

Watch the video here:

Since being shared on Sunday, the clip has amassed more than 27,000 views on Twitter. A user commented, “Scary, esp when found in a school bus.” Another user commented, “Most stubborn student.” A third user wrote, “Oh Goshhhhh How on earth did it get into a school bus?”

In January this year, a python was spotted crossing a busy road in Kerala’s Ernakulam. The two-metre-long Indian rock python crawled through the Seaport-Airport road and passengers were seen getting out of the vehicles, urging others to halt to let the reptile cross in peace.

