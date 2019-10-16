Viral Video: Python coils around man’s neck, labourers save him in nick of time

A labourer was saved from the grip of a huge python in the nick of time after the reptile wrapped itself around the 58-year-old man in Thiruvananthapuram. The incident took place on Tuesday during a cleaning operation at a local college at nearby Neyyar dam.

Advertising

A clip, that has gone viral, shows the man, Bhuvanachandran Nair, along with two other labourers engaged in cleaning when the python suddenly coils its tail around the man’s neck and tries to choke him. The other two workers immediately rush to Nair’s rescue and help him to fend the snake off.

Watch the video here:

Once removed from the man’s neck, the reptile was put inside a sack and handed over to the forest officials, who later released it into the forest.

(With inputs from PTI)