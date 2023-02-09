Can you spot which animal is in this photo?

Several wild animals and birds adapt camouflage to shield themselves from predators and sometimes to be predators themselves. They also learn to move across different mediums like land, water and trees in a bid to find rich hunting grounds or a resting stop.

On Thursday morning, Indian Forest Services officer Parween Kaswan shared a snapshot from the forest and asked his 4.3 lakh followers to spot an animal within its frame.

While sharing the picture, Kaswan wrote, “The one sitting on his throne on edge of Forest. Guess what.” Kaswan did not mention when or where he took the photo.

The one sitting on his throne on edge of Forest. Guess what. pic.twitter.com/UTaYPUuudn — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) February 9, 2023

Upon closer inspection, one can see a python perched on top of a small tree. The reptile appears to be comfortably resting on top of the foliage. The most popular guess in Kaswan’s comment section was the ‘Burmese python’, which is native to rainforests across Southeast Asia.

While pythons are not arboreal animals, they are quite adept at climbing trees. They routinely climb trees either to escape predators or to hunt prey.

On Saturday, IFS officer Balamurugan P posted a photo of tree trunk and asked his followers to spot an animal within it. One of his followers was able to spot a female streak-throated woodpecker that was completely camouflaged within the tree’s bark thanks to its moss-green feathers with a yellowish rump and whitish underparts.