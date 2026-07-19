Anand Mahindra, Jackie Shroff, Pawan Kalyan congratulate P V Sindhu on first Japan Open title

P V Sindhu scripted history on Sunday by defeating Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi in straight games to win her maiden Japan Open title, becoming the first Indian shuttler to lift the Super 750 crown. The victory marks Sindhu’s first Super 750 title and her biggest triumph since winning the World Championships in 2019. It is also her first title since the Syed Modi International in 2024.

Congratulatory posts are pouring in, with several public figures extending wishes to Sindhu. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra dedicated a post to her, saying, “Never, ever, give up on a true Champion.”

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PV Sindhu clinches the Japan Open! Winning this major title at the age of 31. Never, ever, give up on a true Champion. 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/09yokBxo45 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 19, 2026

Actor Jackie Shroff shared a photo of Sindhu and wrote, “Huge congratulations to PV Sindhu on lifting the trophy! Pure dominance on the court once again.”

In a lengthy X post, actor-politician Pawan Kalyan hailed Sindhu for her “indomitable spirit”.

“Your fearless performance against Akane Yamaguchi on her home court was a true display of grit, resilience, and the indomitable spirit of an Indian champion. Rising stronger, overcoming challenges, and reclaiming the top podium makes this victory even more special,” he wrote.

“You have once again made every Indian proud by becoming the first Indian to win this prestigious title in Japan. Your journey continues to inspire millions of young sportspersons to dream big, work hard, and never give up,” Kalyan added.

Heartiest congratulations to @Pvsindhu1 on your magnificent triumph at the Japan Open Super 750. Your fearless performance against Akane Yamaguchi on her home court was a true display of grit, resilience, and the indomitable spirit of an Indian champion. Rising stronger,… pic.twitter.com/uEoRzQGQrh — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) July 19, 2026

“Champions rise when it matters the most. Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on being the first Indian to win the Japan Open title! A phenomenal performance, incredible resilience, and another proud moment for Indian sport. Keep inspiring!” wrote former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan.

Champions rise when it matters the most. 🇮🇳🏆 Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on being the first Indian to win the Japan Open title! A phenomenal performance, incredible resilience, and another proud moment for Indian sport. Keep inspiring! 👏 pic.twitter.com/o2DwGR41JG — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 19, 2026

P V Sindhu on winning Japan Open title

After winning the championship, Sindhu told the Badminton World Federation, “I had tears in my eyes because it was important for me to win.” “I was really, really focusing hard and working hard on myself. I kept believing I can do it. A lot of people were like, ‘What’s happening? Is it done?’ Or whatever it is. Still, I believed in myself and my family and my coaches,” she added.