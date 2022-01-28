‘Puttu ice cream’ sets a trend in Kerala. Here’s how you can make one

People have always experimented with food and now a new combination is taking over the internet. This time around, puttu, the much-loved breakfast dish in Kerala, has got a makeover.

Instead of the steamed hot and soft puttu, it’s a fusion of ice cream and the layers of coconut flakes found in between the traditional dish have been replaced with cornflakes and choco chips.

Across several districts in Kerala, cafes and restaurants have been serving the dish and delighting people. In a video shared on the YouTube channel Foodie World, the vlogger is presented with the puttu maker by the server. Then, he serves the puttu ice cream out of the traditional vessel, topped with corn flakes and choco chips.

The video has been viewed more than 1 million times so far. Netizens were amazed to watch the video and many users have showered love for the post.

Palooda, a dessert club with 11 outlets in different parts of Kerala, has been selling the item since last year. “We introduced the puttu ice cream after the Onam season last year. Our general manager brought the idea of the puttu ice cream and we experimented with it. The item went viral on social media and people are loving it. Apart from the ice cream, chicken golgappa is also of high demand,” Praveen V, Store Manager of the Palooda outlet in Ernakulam, told indianexpress.com.

“During my visit to Wayanad, I stumbled upon biryani puttu. I discussed about it with Sherjil P V, our operations manager, and we experimented with ice cream and introduced it in our outlet in Thalassery in October last year. A vlogger’s trial with the item went viral and many people have been flocking our outlets,” said Arjun Jayachandran, General Manager of Palooda.

“We have recieved a lot of positive response and mostly people are coming with their whole family. Recently, a doctor from Thrissur travelled all the way from his house to Ernakulam to taste the puttu ice cream,” added Jayachandran.

Yet another video on YouTube channel TasteRide gives out the ice cream puttu recipe. In the video, the vlogger adds a layer of corn flakes to the base in a frozen puttu maker. She then adds vanilla flavoured ice cream, presses it gently and follows it with a layer of choco chips. She repeats the same steps with other flavours of ice cream.

Recently, a video of Masala dosa ice cream made by a Delhi vendor left netizens disgusted. The South Indian dish was crushed into pieces, mixed with ice cream, rolled, as seen in the video.