Mumbai police’s witty post on Friends ‘reunion’ wins the internet

May 15, 2021 5:46:00 pm
Tapping into the buzz generated by the coming `Reunion’ episode of the American sitcom ‘FRIENDS’, Mumbai Police have put across a message: Reunite with your friends but only when COVID is over.
Friends: The Reunion, a special episode starring original stars of the popular comedy show ‘FRIENDS’ is going to stream later this month.
As a teaser of the episode released on Thursday, #FriendsReunion began to trend.
Not to miss the opportunity, Mumbai Police posted their take on Instagram with hashtags #FriendsForever #FriendsOfSafety #TakingOnCorona.
“Reunite with your F.R.I.E.N.D.S – but only after the final season of #COVID19, please? Till then, online meet-ups will ‘be there for you,” the city police said.
The Instagram post garnered around 53,000 likes in seven hours and hundreds of comments. The post on Twitter handle of Mumbai Police also won thousands of likes.
That’s the coolest tweet ever #friendsforever https://t.co/PiX0uVAn2z
— Karenvir Bohra (@KVBohra) May 15, 2021
As witty as you can be😁 @MumbaiPolice
— D (@MajaniLifeChe) May 15, 2021
Creativity is at its peak!
— Maitreya Dandwate (@MDandwate) May 15, 2021
— $b… (@Shubham47310925) May 15, 2021
Hahahaha dats a super good one @MumbaiPolice 👏🏻👏🏻 👍🏻😄 https://t.co/qne2PDTOHz
— June Banerjee (@junebanerjee8) May 15, 2021
Your content team finally has my heart ❤
Follow lockdown otherwise @MumbaiPolice will 'be there for you'#FriendsLover #FriendsReunite https://t.co/jhdW7PW5aT
— Shrutika Sukhi (@shrutikasukhi) May 15, 2021
Whoever is handling their social media, please ek virtual workshop karo. Hum bhi seekhenge! https://t.co/GCJad6HsTy
— Neha Jha (@Indian_RedHead) May 15, 2021
Admin se milwa do yaar😂💯
Your insta page toh🔥 https://t.co/2AI4a7EUvg
— Nush_rkv (@chaotic_self) May 15, 2021
