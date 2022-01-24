Suresh Raina to David Warner, Pushpa The Rise is on everyone’s timeline: Watch the best, Allu Arjun approved videos

Pushpa: The Rise craze seems to be only increasing weeks after the film released in theatres and made a few box office records. After the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna-starrer found its way to streamers, fans not only appreciated its masala content, but also tried their hand at its memorable dialogues and hook steps of its songs.

Allu Arjun’s step from the song ‘Srivalli’ has emerged as a craze online with many users imitating the steps. Australian cricketer David Warner, Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and Tanzanian TikTok star Kili Paul are just a few of those who tried to recreate what has come to be called ‘Pushpa walk’.

Australia opener David Warner, who often recreates content from Allu Arjun’s films, first shared a video where he enacted Allu Arjun’s dance moves on ‘Srivalli’. The actor had responded with fire and laughter emojis in the comments section. Later, the cricketer’s three daughters — Ivy Mae Warner, Indi Rae Warner and Isla Rose Warner — were also seen dancing to the song Saami Saami in a video. “Girls wanted to try Saami Saami song before mum and dad 😂😂 #pushpa @candywarner1,” Warner had written.

Cricketer Suresh Raina, meanwhile, danced to Hindi version of the hit number. He posted a video clip of him dancing to the song with his family on Instagram and said: “I couldn’t stop but try this myself.” The clip impressed Allu Arjun who responded to it on social media.

Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan also joined the trend. Their reel began with Yadav showing off his moves and Kishan joining in. “With my very own Pushpa,” the right-handed batsman captioned the video post.

Although the original song for the film was in Telugu and was sung by Sid Sriram, it is available in other languages as well because Pushpa was dubbed and released in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada. Songs in the film are composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna ,the film was released in mid-December. The Telugu action drama has maintained the buzz, ever since its release. Directed by Sukumar, the film is successful commercially.

Pushpa has collected over Rs 300 crore at the box office, and is still attracting audiences to theatres despite being out on Amazon Prime.

Pushpa marks Allu Arjun’s reunion with director Sukumar and composer Devi Sri Prasad. The trio has earlier delivered two blockbuster movies: Arya and Arya 2. Arya turned Allu Arjun into an overnight sensation.