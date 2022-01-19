Pushpa: The Rise bug bites I&B ministry, Hyderabad cops. Check their memes

Pushpa: The Rise has everyone creating a meme and the Telugu film has even the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and Hyderabad Police department on the bandwagon.

The information and broadcasting ministry usually shares updates on Covid-19 and other information on its Twitter handle. The Hyderabad Traffic Police also uses the platform to push news related to road safety and related issues.

Now, the ministry in a cheeky Pushpa: The Rise meme has urged people to wear masks to protect themselves against Covid-19.

The ministry’s meme depicts a still from the movie with a mask on the movie star Allu Arjun’s face. The popular dialogue of the film, “Pushpa, Pushpa Raj… Main jhukega nahi” has been replaced with “DELTA HO YA OMICRON, MAIN MASK UTAAREGA NAHI.”

“#Pushpa..#PushpaRaj ho ya koi bhi, Our fight against #COVID19 is still on! Keep following #COVIDAppropriateBehaviour Always wear a #mask Wash/sanitize hands regularly Maintain distancing Get fully #vaccinated,” the tweet also says.

On its part, Hyderabad Traffic Police has used Pushpa: The Rise to send a message to motorists to wear helmets. In the police force’s Twitter post, Allu Arjun is seen riding a motorcycle wearing a helmet in a photograph from the movie. “Wear Helmet. It saves you,” reads the caption of the post.

The Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer has broken box office records. The film directed by Sukumar, which also casts Fahadh Faasil, has been dubbed into Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.