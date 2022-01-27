Hardik Pandya, Dwayne Bravo join Pushpa’s Srivalli trend: Watch them pulling off Allu Arjun’s hook step

Pushpa: The Rise continues to be a rage, as many celebrities have taken to imitating Allu Arjun’s hook steps in the song ‘Srivalli’. Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, musician Harrdy Sandhu, actress Shraddha Das and many others have joined the bandwagon.

The song’s popularity has spread to other countries as well. While West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo danced to the song, Pandya grooved to it with his grandmother. The Caribbean cricketer put out a video of him dancing for the number and wrote, “Going with the trend!!” and asked his friends, David Warner and Suresh Raina, “How did I do!!”

The singer and dancer Sandhu was also impressed with the song and wrote, “Blown away by this song and film.”

See the videos:

Earlier, Australian cricketer David Warner, Indian cricketer Suresh Raina had also shared their videos as they did Allu Arjun’s hook step.

Although the original song for the film was in Telugu and was sung by Sid Sriram, it is available in other languages as well because Pushpa was dubbed and released in Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi and Kannada. Songs in the film are composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Starring Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna, the film was released in mid-December. The Telugu action drama has maintained the buzz, ever since its release. Directed by Sukumar, the film is successful commercially.

Pushpa has collected over Rs 300 crore at the box office, and is still attracting footfall at the theatre, despite being streamed on Amazon Prime.

Pushpa marks Allu Arjun’s reunion with director Sukumar and composer Devi Sri Prasad. The trio has earlier delivered two blockbuster movies: Arya and Arya 2.