Pushpa: The Rise gets Tom and Jerry twist; Tom aces ‘hook’ step. Watch hilarious video

Reels and memes inspired by the movie, Pushpa: The Rise, have continued to be a rage on social media, more than two months after the film was released. Telugu actor Allu Arjun’s ‘hook’ step has taken the internet by storm with many celebrities imitating the moves.

But not many would have thought that there would be any similarities between the scenes from the movie and those from the classic cartoon series, Tom and Jerry.

In an edited video, Tom can be seen acing Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Saami Saami’ step while Jerry delivers Pushpa’s dialogue. Terrified by the dog Spike, Tom is also seen doing the ‘hook’ step.

The clip has amassed more than 3 lakh views on YouTube so far, with funny emojis crowding the comments section. The video has also gained popularity on other social media sites.

Australian cricketer David Warner, Indian cricketer Suresh Raina and Tanzanian TikTok star Kili Paul are just a few of those who have tried to recreate what has come to be called the ‘Pushpa walk’.

Notably, Pushpa marks Allu Arjun’s reunion with director Sukumar and composer Devi Sri Prasad. The trio has earlier delivered two blockbuster movies: Arya and Arya 2. Pushpa has raked in more than Rs 100 crore at the box office in the Hindi belt. Despite streaming on Amazon Prime Video, the Hindi version of the film is still playing in theatres.