Tuesday, February 08, 2022
#PushingPushpaBehindBars: UP Police warn against wood smuggling in a ‘filmy’ tweet

Usually, when law enforcement agencies make a breakthrough arrest, they release a simple statement about the event. However, on Monday the Uttar Pradesh Police took a social media savvy style to make an announcement about their latest win. Referencing the blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise, the UP Police tweeted a short clip announcing the arrest […]

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 8, 2022 1:32:14 pm
UP police Pushpa Tweet, Pushpa Raj, UP police arrests wood smugglers, Pushpa: The Rise, Pushpa Allu Arjun, Indian ExpressPusha: The Rise, released on 17 December 2021, became an instant success as it raked close to 200 crores in the first week of its release. (Source: UP Police/Twitter)

Usually, when law enforcement agencies make a breakthrough arrest, they release a simple statement about the event. However, on Monday the Uttar Pradesh Police took a social media savvy style to make an announcement about their latest win.

Referencing the blockbuster hit Pushpa: The Rise, the UP Police tweeted a short clip announcing the arrest of wood smugglers from the state’s Saharanpur district.

The brief video starts with a shot of Allu Arjun, who plays the role of a wood smuggler in his recent movie. The actor is seen proclaiming “Pusha Raj, mai jhukega nahi”. To this, the law enforcement agency responds, “Police sun ke mamu samjha hai kya? UP police hai mai”.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

In the next clip, viewers are informed the UP police arrested two smugglers and seized over 11,050 kg of smuggled wood estimated to be worth Rs 20 lakh. The video is captioned, “Maal milega aur Pushpa bhi milega #PushingPushpaBehindBars”.

The 26-second clip has gone viral on social media with lakhs of views and over 26,000 likes on Twitter. Appreciating the police’s witty take, a Twitter user commented on the video, “@Uppolice knows how to troll in real. Police also watched Pushpa. Now real-life Pushpa from Saharanpur is behind the bars. Jai ho.”

Pushpa: The Rise, released on December last year, tells a story of a wood smuggler who is at loggerheads with the police. The action drama became an instant success as it raked close to Rs 200 crore in the first week of its release.

