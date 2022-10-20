‘Ravan was very powerful, Richard’: Punjabi woman in London asks manager for early off on Dussehra

Indian expatriates find it irresistible when their friends and relatives send photographs and videos of festivities. While missing the celebrations in their native place, they try to recreate celebrations in the country they live in.

A Punjabi woman’s enthusiasm to celebrate Dussehra and requesting her manager to grant her leave to go home and eat pakoras has won hearts online. In the viral video, the woman is heard explaining the myth behind Dussehra in an adorable mix of English and Punjabi.

The woman is heard asking her manager Richard “can we go home early today please”. In a mix of Punjabi and broken English she says about eating pakodas. “We go home and make pakodey, eat pakodey and spend time with the family.

Narrating about mythological characters Ram, Ravan and Sita and the story behind the festival, she says, “Dussehra is …god ram kill the Ravan, kill the evil, finish evil. Ravan as a badie, but he was a nice man, he was very rich man, very powerful, but he misuse power like these people.”

She further says, “Ravan was very powerful Richard..yeah he had ten heads, twenty arms but he kidnap mata sita god ram’s wife… very bad Richard.”

“So god Ram got very angry he went to Lanka and Hanumanji he burnt the Lanka and god Ram kill the Ravan..very arrogant person..yeah..otherwise he was a nice person because he misuse the power he become badie. So Ravan’s brother told god Ram that put the bow and arrow his death secrecy was hidden in the belly button. So lord Ram put the bow and arrow to the belly button he died. So Ravan’s funeral is today. This is why we celebrate Dussehra,” she concludes the story. After finishing the story, she quips, “too much English” and says that even for Christmas they eat pakoras.