‘Punjabi nahi, Bhojpuri lagega’: 14-year-old hero Vaibhav Sooryavanshi turns dressing room into a dance floor after U-19 World Cup win

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi made sure India’s Under-19 World Cup victory would be remembered not just for records and runs, but also for the sheer joy that followed. Shortly after India clinched their sixth U19 World Cup title, the teenager lit up social media by hopping onto an Instagram Live from inside the dressing room. Walking up to skipper Ayush Mhatre, he revealed that the team had gone live to celebrate the historic moment together.

Fresh off one of the most commanding campaigns in U19 World Cup history, Sooryavanshi captured the mood of the squad in the most unfiltered way possible, through dance and laughter. After India crushed England by 100 runs in the final on Friday, a short clip of the young batter grooving energetically with his teammates spread rapidly online.

In the now-viral video, a delighted Sooryavanshi can be heard joking, “Punjabi gana nahi samajh mein aa rha hai. Bhojpuri lagega.” (I can’t understand the Punjabi song. Let’s play Bhojpuri instead.)

What followed was a burst of carefree celebration, with the Indian players dancing enthusiastically to a Bhojpuri song, clearly soaking in the moment after weeks of intense cricket. The visuals reflected a team that played bold, fearless cricket and celebrated success with the same abandon.

As the brief 30-second clip neared its end, Sooryavanshi laughed and said, “Aaj ke liye bohot dance ho gaya.” (That’s enough dancing for today.)

Watch the video:

The video was shared widely across social media, with several popular accounts reposting it. IPL side Rajasthan Royals, whom Sooryavanshi is already associated with, also shared the clip, captioning it, “Ek Bihari, sab pe bhaari.” (One Bihari, heavier than everyone else.)

Fans quickly flooded the comments section with reactions. One user wrote, “Imagine Ishan & Vaibhav grooving to Bhojpuri songs in the Indian dressing room.” Another commented, “Bihari babu ne sab ko izzat aur samman dilaya hai.” (This Bihari boy has brought respect and honour to everyone.)

Story continues below this ad

A third user added, “I ain’t doing bihari vs punjabi here, but u gotta admit bihari songs give u that laugh and enjoyment greater than punjabi ones (obviously removing those vulgar songs).” Meanwhile, another fan remarked, “Pawan Singh will be feeling proud.”

Beyond the celebrations, Sooryavanshi’s performances on the field were nothing short of extraordinary. The 14-year-old left-hander finished the tournament as India’s top run-scorer, amassing 439 runs in seven matches at an average of 62.71 and a strike rate of 169.49, including one century and three fifties.

His knock in the final etched his name into the record books. Sooryavanshi smashed the highest individual score ever in a U19 World Cup final, powering India to a massive 411 for nine. He reached his century in just 55 balls, the second-fastest hundred in U19 World Cup history and the quickest ever in a final. His fearless innings sealed India’s dominance and earned him both Player of the Match and Player of the Tournament honours, capping off a dream campaign in unforgettable style.