Wednesday, October 20, 2021
Punjabi barber siblings turn heads into canvasses by giving unusual haircuts, see photos

Brothers Rajwinder Singh Sidhu and Gurwinder Singh Sidhu in Dabwali town have been shaving hair of customers to create special artworks from celebrity portraits to cartoon characters.

By: Reuters | Dabwali |
October 20, 2021 1:40:29 pm
unique haircut, punjab barbers hair art, haircut artwork, hair shaving artwork, art news, odd news, indian expressGurwinder Singh Sidhu, 31, a barber, gives the finishing touches to the hair of a customer after making a hair tattoo in the shape of a lion on his head inside their shop in Dabwali town, in Punjab. (Source: Reuters)

In a small salon in a nondescript town in northern India, a haircut is not just a trim or a crew cut but an opportunity to get some art embossed on the back of your head.

Brothers Rajwinder Singh Sidhu and Gurwinder Singh Sidhu in Dabwali town in India’s Punjab state are now famous in their small part of the world for giving haircuts shaped in images of the customer’s choice.

unique haircut, punjab barbers hair art, haircut artwork, hair shaving artwork, art news, odd news, indian express The barber displays a photo of Michael Jackson next to a customer after he made a hair tattoo of the pop star in the customer’s hair inside his shop in Punjab. (Source: Reuters)

From the Taj Mahal, complete with its many turrets and towers, to a lifelike portrait of pop star Michael Jackson, the brothers use a range of trimmers, scissors and pencils, among other tools, to get every minute detail of hairdos correct.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“In the beginning we used to give anyone we could get hold off free haircuts so that we could practice our skills on them. Some days we used to practice till 2.00 a.m., because during the day we used to run the regular salon,” Rajwinder, the younger of the two brothers, told Reuters in an interview.

unique haircut, punjab barbers hair art, haircut artwork, hair shaving artwork, art news, odd news, indian express Barber brothers Rajwinder Singh Sidhu, 29, and Gurwinder Singh Sidhu, 31, make a haircut tattoo of Michael Jackson in a customer’s hair inside their shop. (Source: Reuters)

These days the brothers, aged 29 and 31, charge anywhere between $20-$30 for their special hairdos, and say they have plans to take their business outside of India as well.

From requests of images of Bollywood stars to popular sportspersons and even an impression of Mickey Mouse, the brothers’ salon is seeing a steady stream of customers who want to draw attention to themselves at social gatherings or events but do not want something lasting, like traditional tattoos.

unique haircut, punjab barbers hair art, haircut artwork, hair shaving artwork, art news, odd news, indian express Rajwinder Singh Sidhu, 29, a barber, shaves the hair of a customer in the shape of Mickey Mouse. (Source: Reuters)

“Today, I got a tattoo of the Taj Mahal. The monument is very beautiful and with this tattoo, I will stand out in the crowd,” said salon customer Darbar Singh, showing off his brand new haircut.

