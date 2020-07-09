‘Punjabi 101’: A ‘hack’ to learn the language using numbers has netizens laughing out loud

The little list created a big buzz online and people couldn’t stop adding other numbers to in to join the fun. (Source: @j_bindra/ Twitter) The little list created a big buzz online and people couldn’t stop adding other numbers to in to join the fun. (Source: @j_bindra/ Twitter)

An ‘easy guide’ to learn some Punjabi words has people who understand the language in splits on social media. The list contains a set of English words and numbers, which when pronounced right are translations in Punjabi.

Twitter user Jaspreet Bindra tweeted the list and said,”For those who understand #Punjabi, this is priceless!”

Like 10 pronounced as ‘Dus’ in Punjabi translates to ‘Tell Me’ in English, and 22 is pronounced as ‘Bayi’ which translates to brother in English.

For those who understand #Punjabi, this is priceless! pic.twitter.com/jDbbV4KxsE — Jaspreet Bindra, Tech Whispering from Home (@j_bindra) July 8, 2020

While most were easy to understand, some were confused how 9 meant daughter-in-law, so the author explained in another tweet.

Nine is No in Punjabi (and Hindi). Noo in Punjabi is daughter-in-law.

A little corruption:-) — Jaspreet Bindra, Tech Whispering from Home (@j_bindra) July 9, 2020

Many soon added other numbers that described a Punjabi word. Others said they “couldn’t stop laughing” seeing the “accuracy” of the words.

