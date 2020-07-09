scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 09, 2020
‘Punjabi 101’: A ‘hack’ to learn the language using numbers has netizens laughing out loud

The list which shows English words and a number that translates the word into Punjabi had people who understand the regional language in splits.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 9, 2020 7:33:51 pm
language humour, english to punjabi words, learn punjabi with numbers, english to punjabi translation funny list, funny news, viral news, indian express The little list created a big buzz online and people couldn’t stop adding other numbers to in to join the fun. (Source: @j_bindra/ Twitter)

An ‘easy guide’ to learn some Punjabi words has people who understand the language in splits on social media. The list contains a set of English words and numbers, which when pronounced right are translations in Punjabi.

Twitter user Jaspreet Bindra tweeted the list and said,”For those who understand #Punjabi, this is priceless!”

Like 10 pronounced as ‘Dus’ in Punjabi translates to ‘Tell Me’ in English, and 22 is pronounced as ‘Bayi’ which translates to  brother in English.

While most were easy to understand, some were confused how 9 meant daughter-in-law, so the author explained in another tweet.

Many soon added other numbers that described a Punjabi word. Others said they “couldn’t stop laughing” seeing the “accuracy” of the words.

 

