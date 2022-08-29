Punjab teen, who made a world record in fitness without ever going to a gym, reveals his secret: ‘Desi ghee, butter and milk’

A teenager from Punjab’s Gurdaspur district who has never been to a gym or taken protein supplements is making his mark in fitness by following his own unconventional methods of training. Kuwar Amritbir Singh is not yet 20 but has managed to create a few world records and he has no intention to stop.

He has made a make-shift gym at a cattle shelter in his home at Umarwala village in Batala. Using bricks, gunny bags full of sand and cemented plastic cans for building strength, the teenager recently set a Guinness World Record for doing most push-ups with claps (finger tips) in one minute.

He attempted the record on February 8 this year and got a confirmation email from Guinness World Records on July 28. Recalling the day he received the email, Kuwar shared how he was so elated that he went to his fields and just screamed in joy.

Talking to The Indian Express, Kuwar said, “I just let out my frustration after I got to know that my record has been accepted by the Guinness World Records as my previous attempt for another record had failed.”

He had attempted another record, most burpees in three minutes, in November 2021 but that was rejected by the Guinness World Records as they ruled his technique of doing burpees wasn’t right.

He has previously set two records in fitness. When he was just 17, he did 118 knuckle pushups in one minute. That record was recognised by World Records of India. In 2020, he set the record for most superman pushups in 30 seconds. He did 35 superman pushups to register his name in the India Book of Records.

Sharing more about his lifestyle, Kunwar said he just follows a natural diet at home. “I gorge on paranthas with curd. I attribute my strength to desi ghee, makhan and milk. I don’t follow any special diet but just eat whatever my mother cooks for everyone at home,” he said.

He started his fitness journey in 2019 when he was only 17. Today, he has 1.71 lakh followers on Instagram. His YouTube channel has more than 10,000 subscribers where he posts his workout videos and fitness tutorials.

“I am inspired by everyone who follows their goals. I admire legendary athlete Milkha Singh and actor John Abraham for being so fit even at his age,” he shared.

Talking about his daily routine, he shared that he works out four to five hours in a day. He wakes up at 5:30 and then exercises for 1.5 hours in the morning. Kunwar said he wants to inspire youngsters of Punjab to focus on their fitness in a natural way.

“People in India have this perception that Punjab is all about drugs. I want to show them that it’s not the case and Punjab youth can also make world records in fitness,” he said.

After being a runner-up on Punjabi reality show Punjabiyan Di Dadagiri With Bhajji hosted by former cricketer Harbhajan Singh in 2021, he aims to appear in more reality shows such as Roadies and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Pursuing Bachelor of Physical Education from Khalsa College in Amritsar, he said he wants to do something related to fitness and break more world records to make his village and state proud.