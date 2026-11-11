For 24-year-old carpenter Yudhvir Singh of Bareta town in Punjab’s Mansa district, the birth of his daughter became a life-changing moment. Just a day after becoming a father, he won the Punjab State Dear 200 Monthly Lottery worth Rs 1.5 crore.

According to a report in The Tribune, Singh’s daughter was born on November 6, and the lottery result was announced on November 7. He named her Barkat, meaning prosperity.

First lottery attempt

Married in 2024, Singh lives with his elderly parents, wife, and newborn daughter in Bareta. His father, a daily-wage labourer, occasionally bought lottery tickets, but this was Singh’s first attempt, according to the news report.