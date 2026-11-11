For 24-year-old carpenter Yudhvir Singh of Bareta town in Punjab’s Mansa district, the birth of his daughter became a life-changing moment. Just a day after becoming a father, he won the Punjab State Dear 200 Monthly Lottery worth Rs 1.5 crore.
According to a report in The Tribune, Singh’s daughter was born on November 6, and the lottery result was announced on November 7. He named her Barkat, meaning prosperity.
First lottery attempt
Married in 2024, Singh lives with his elderly parents, wife, and newborn daughter in Bareta. His father, a daily-wage labourer, occasionally bought lottery tickets, but this was Singh’s first attempt, according to the news report.
Singh purchased the winning ticket on November 4 from a lottery stall in Budhlada while taking his pregnant wife Harman for a medical examination at a hospital in Mansa. He had stopped at the stall by chance while getting his mobile phone number ported and decided to try his luck in the state lottery for the first time, the report added.
Interestingly, Singh’s wife initially opposed the ticket purchase because the family faced financial difficulties and struggled to repay a loan taken to construct their two-room house. He recalled that his wife pointed out they needed every rupee for medical expenses. He added that the private hospital refused to reduce the bill by even Rs 5,000.
“I have named her Barkat (prosperity). She has brought good fortune to our home. How can we name her anything else?” the newspaper quoted Singh as saying.
Singh said he wanted to use the prize money to secure his daughter’s future. “My daughter has changed my fortune. She has brought her own luck with her. I want to spend the money on her education and future so that she can stand on her own feet and get a good job,” he said.