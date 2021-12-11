Punjab cricketer Harpreet Brar posts ‘selfie’ with Ariana Grande, sparks meme fest

Getting a selfie with your favaourite star is a dream come true for most people. But when dreams don’t come true, people often improvise to keep themselves happy. And that’s exactly what cricketer Harpreet Brar did recently while trying to fulfil his wish of clicking a selfie with pop star Ariana Grande.

The Punjab Kings player recently took to Twitter to share a ‘selfie’ of himself with the ‘Thank U, Next’ singer. Only the duo wasn’t really together, but the American star made only an appearance through the television screen. The epic post has gone viral, starting a laughing riot online.

Soon, the 26-year-old bowler’s picture got a lot of attention online, even from his role model Yuvraj Singh, who was left in splits seeing his cheeky post.

As the image went viral, it reminded many of the stunt last year a Bareilly resident pulled posing with a cutout of actor Alexandra Daddario to join the couple challenge. Daddario had played along and reacted to the post. Now, many on Twitter wished that Grande will also respond to Brar’s photo. Others on the microblogging site had a field day posting memes and having fun.

Here’s how netizens reacted to his tweet:

😂😂😂😂 — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) December 10, 2021

Sometimes virtual reality leads to real virtuality😂😂😂 — Rohan Chambhare (@rohan_chambhare) December 11, 2021

Chaa gya broo!!📸 — Abhishek Pandey (@coolabhishek_p) December 11, 2021

One of the best Entertainers on and off the game 😂😂 https://t.co/nQ88LC7hHf — ஃ (@kavin_muhilan) December 11, 2021

Someone said she’s now named Hariana Grande… https://t.co/rf9MIxluCT — * (@deepcuv) December 11, 2021

Be careful he is real life legend 😅 https://t.co/Ey0fUOTgte — Pritam (@pritam4c) December 11, 2021

KKR get him in!! Harpreet brar my new Favorite Cricketer just for this!! https://t.co/fRnqKkEDba — Nik (@IRONlK) December 11, 2021

Earlier in May, an old tweet by Brar on the occasion of Mia Khalifa’s birthday had resurfaced and gone viral.