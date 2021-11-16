‘Changa massi, dhyaan rakhin’: Punjab CM helps rescue cow fallen in deep pit, video goes viral

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi left social media abuzz as he joined rescue of a cow trapped in a pit late at night on Monday. The CM was on his way home when he saw a group of people gathered on the road. He got down from his vehicle to assess the situation and met a group of men trying to rescue a cow that had fallen into a deep pit. Not only did he lend a hand to save the animal, he was also seen trying to strategize with the men regarding how to pull it out of the ditch.

As the cow had fallen into a very deep and narrow pit, it was quite challenging to bring out the bovine. The operation took a long time. However, the CM didn’t leave the site and was seen holding a torch as several men tied ropes around the animal to pull it out.

Finally, after everyone’s dedicated efforts, the animal was safely rescued from the hollow shaft on the road. The CM shared the rescue mission live on his Twitter handle, and garnered a lot of praise.

Watch the video here:

[Live] On my way back to the residence, a cow had fallen in a pit. Efforts are being made for the rescue

https://t.co/PoHDK1S8Bu — Charanjit S Channi (@CHARANJITCHANNI) November 14, 2021

He also asked the people gathered there about their well-being. When someone said that he is unemployed, Channi asked him to come and meet him. “We will find you work,” the CM was heard saying in the clip.

As he bid farewell to the cow, he also sought blessing from the animal. “You were saved,” Channi said while referring to the cow as ‘massi’, a Punjabi endearment for elderly women.

While some loved how he got himself involved in the operation and supervised the whole thing, others spoke about his love for animals.