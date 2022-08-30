scorecardresearch
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tries his hand at volleyball during inauguration of sports event. Watch

Bhagwant Mann was in Jalandhar to inaugurate ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dian’ at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann showed his sporting prowess as he participated in a game of volleyball with youngsters while inaugurating a sporting event in Jalandhar. The chief minister inaugurated ‘Khedan Watan Punjab Dian’ at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium in Jalandhar on Monday.

A video posted by AAP Punjab on Twitter shows Mann dressed in a track suit and donning a cap playing volleyball with the youngsters. Mann is seen serving the ball and winning a few points for his team as well. He played for around 10-15 minutes at the stadium as his security personnel stood outside the court.

More than 4 lakh players of different age groups are expected to participate in the competitions from block to the state-level in 28 sports categories, Mann said after announcing the opening of the two-month-long sporting event. The state-level winners would be given cash prizes worth Rs 6 crore, the CM said, adding that these games will be an annual feature henceforth.

The video has received more than 20,000 views since being posted. “This is so supportive & inspiring for young players,” commented a Twitter user.

Addressing the gathering, the CM said that the state government has been making all-out efforts for promoting sports across the state to channelise the unbounded energy of the youth in a positive manner. These games are a step in the right direction as it will provide platform to the players to showcase their talent. Likewise, it will also help the state government identify the strengths and weaknesses of the players which will be beneficial for grooming them for national and international events in future, the CM added.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader had taken oath as the 18th chief minister of Punjab at Khatkar Kalan, the native village of freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on March 16.

