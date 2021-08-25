‘Bird whisperer’: Pune-based woman befriended over dozen parrots during lockdown, current tally is at 40

The only upsides to the prolonged lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic were probably the reduction in pollution and a slightly cleaner environment. As netizens found numerous reasons to say, ‘nature is healing’, a woman in Pune experienced it first-hand as her home saw a number of parrots taking refuge.

When the pandemic hit last year and people were compelled to stay indoors 24×7, Radhika Sonawane, a 27-year-old finance professional, saw many birds visiting her every day. So, she took a few steps to ensure her avian guests were content. She designed open spaces in her house to take care of these visiting birds.

From bird feeders to swings, she put many things around her rented apartment to host group of parrots, sparrows and even squirrels.

“Earlier, Indian ringneck parakeet used to come but later on Alexandrine parakeet started coming here in large numbers. They come here every day. There is some kind of bond I have developed with them,” Sonawane told ANI.

A video showed the young professional interacting with the birds very closely, and some even ate out of her hands. She said that she had started to closely observe the birds, the time they would visit her, and what they liked to eat. She added that the number of birds is increasing by the day and the number has gone up to 40.

“There are a lot of trees in front of my balcony, which makes a friendlier environment for birds. Seeing parrots and feeding them takes away all my stress,” Sonawane told Punekar News.

As videos and photos started doing rounds on social media many dubbed her as bird whisperer online.