Pune woman amused after Air India serves ‘halwa puri channa’ on Bali flight: ‘First in my bloodline’

While her husband skipped the food because he dislikes cold puris, Jain admitted she thoroughly enjoyed it. (Source: @mepritijain/X)

A woman from Pune has gone viral after sharing her surprise over the meal served to her on an Air India flight from Delhi to Bali: halwa, puri and chana. The passenger, Priti Jain, posted about the experience on X, saying she never expected to be served such a traditional Indian breakfast while flying internationally.

“First in my bloodline and probably even my entire friend biradari to get halwa puri chana served as an in-flight meal,” she wrote.

Jain said the meal was served on the Delhi-Bali route and even left her husband stunned. “This was on our Delhi to Bali flight. Husband was shocked to see the meal,” she shared.