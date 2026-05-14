Pune woman amused after Air India serves ‘halwa puri channa’ on Bali flight: ‘First in my bloodline’

A woman from Pune has gone viral after sharing her surprise over the meal served to her on an Air India flight from Delhi to Bali: halwa, puri and chana. The passenger, Priti Jain, posted about the experience on X, saying she never expected to be served such a traditional Indian breakfast while flying internationally.
“First in my bloodline and probably even my entire friend biradari to get halwa puri chana served as an in-flight meal,” she wrote.
Jain said the meal was served on the Delhi-Bali route and even left her husband stunned. “This was on our Delhi to Bali flight. Husband was shocked to see the meal,” she shared.
While her husband skipped the food because he dislikes cold puris, Jain admitted she thoroughly enjoyed it. “He avoided because he doesn’t like thandi puris that much. I was kinda happy though and finished his meal too,” she wrote, adding humorously, “On a lighter note, has anyone else ever been served this on an Air India flight?”
First in my bloodline and probably even my entire friend बिरादरी to get halwa puri channa served as an in-flight meal 😭
This was on our Delhi to Bali flight. Husband was shocked to see the meal 🤣 and avoided because he doesn’t like thandi puris that much . I was kinda happy… pic.twitter.com/Vv7lyBpuVP
— Priti Jain (@mepritijain) May 13, 2026
Her post soon grabbed attention online, with many X users amused by the idea of being served a festive-style North Indian meal on a long-haul international flight. Halwa puri chana is more commonly linked with weekend breakfasts, temple prasad and celebratory meals, which made the airline’s catering choice even more unexpected for many.
The viral post has crossed over a lakh views and sparked a flood of reactions. Some users said they would have happily eaten the meal, while others questioned whether it was suitable for an international journey.
A user joked, “Was it a selection or by default? Maybe one of the crew had a puja at home and decided to treat everyone with the Prasad.” Jain clarified, “Nai by default. Had pre ordered Hindu Veg meal but saw almost everyone getting served the same meal.”
Another person commented, “Halwa puri channa as an in-flight meal is honestly one of the most unexpectedly desi airline moments possible.”
A third user wrote, “People would be astonished to know that AI and Taj Hotels from part of same group and yet this is served on a long haul flight.” Responding to it, Jain said, “That’s exactly what my husband was mentioning. See the thing is that I personally love this meal but I too think it wasn’t ideal for a long haul flight, given its a very specific taste preference.”
Someone else also pointed out the presentation of the meal, saying, “Surprised to see this sort of packaging for food served on a plane… If you had told me this was from a roadside food stall, I would have believed it.”