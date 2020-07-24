scorecardresearch
Pune’s ‘warrior aaji’ wows netizens with martial art skills, celebrities offer assistance

Actors Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh, Randeep Hooda and Lakshmi Ratan Shukla were among those who shared the clip of the 85-year-old Shanta Balu Pawar and praised her.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: July 24, 2020 6:30:42 pm
warrior aaji video, pune martial art women video, pune woman street artist, Lathi Kathi pune woman, viral video, indian express, maharashtra news The talented senior citizen was seen performing on busy Pune streets to earn a living. (Source: Aishwarya Kale/ Facebook)

A video of an elderly Maharashtrian woman performing a martial arts routine on the streets of Pune has taken social media by storm and caught the attention of many Bollywood celebrities. As the video of the woman who has been dubbed ‘warrior aaji (warrior grandmother)’ started doing the rounds of the internet, many celebrities have offered financial assistance for her.

Actors Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh, Randeep Hooda and Lakshmi Ratan Shukla were among those who shared the clip of the woman and praised her skills.

The woman was later identified as Shanta Balu Pawar by the woman who originally shot the video. The 85-year-old reportedly decided to perform on the streets to sustain herself and her family. A clip that was widely shared on social media showed her rotating one stick and then two sticks at a rapid speed before seeking alms.

The actors who shared the clip urged their followers on Twitter to help connect them with her and promised to help her.

Interestingly, Pawar said that she has worked as a background artist in some Hindi films starring actors like Sridevi, Hema Malini and Dharmendra.

Talking to news agency ANI, the woman said, “I’m doing it since I was 8. My father taught me to work hard. People mostly remain indoors due to Covid-19, so, I clang utensils to alert them when I perform.”

“By God’s grace, I am able to perform at this age and sustain my livelihood. My grandchildren are pursuing their studies and we are happy,” she said.

