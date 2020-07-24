Pune’s ‘warrior aaji’ wows netizens with martial art skills, celebrities offer assistance

The talented senior citizen was seen performing on busy Pune streets to earn a living. (Source: Aishwarya Kale/ Facebook) The talented senior citizen was seen performing on busy Pune streets to earn a living. (Source: Aishwarya Kale/ Facebook)

A video of an elderly Maharashtrian woman performing a martial arts routine on the streets of Pune has taken social media by storm and caught the attention of many Bollywood celebrities. As the video of the woman who has been dubbed ‘warrior aaji (warrior grandmother)’ started doing the rounds of the internet, many celebrities have offered financial assistance for her.

Actors Sonu Sood, Riteish Deshmukh, Randeep Hooda and Lakshmi Ratan Shukla were among those who shared the clip of the woman and praised her skills.

The woman was later identified as Shanta Balu Pawar by the woman who originally shot the video. The 85-year-old reportedly decided to perform on the streets to sustain herself and her family. A clip that was widely shared on social media showed her rotating one stick and then two sticks at a rapid speed before seeking alms.

The actors who shared the clip urged their followers on Twitter to help connect them with her and promised to help her.

Can I get her details please. Wanna open a small training school with her where she can train women of our country some self defence techniques . https://t.co/Z8IJp1XaEV — sonu sood (@SonuSood) July 24, 2020

Thank you so much -we have connected with this inspiring warrior Aaji Maa – incredible story. https://t.co/RuCfoZIi7M — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 23, 2020

A woman who truly empowers herself and everyone around her! Salute to warrior Aaji owning traditional martial arts 🙌 pic.twitter.com/bCxwjM66fW — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 24, 2020

Ap ko Salam DADI JI💪🏋️‍♂️🙏😊 pic.twitter.com/YaNUWAXp2p — Laxmi Ratan Shukla🇮🇳 (@Lshukla6) July 24, 2020

Have met warrior Tai and assured her of providing the support whenever she requires ever. She ws overwhelmed and surprised seeing us so early morning around 8am. We have handed over one month ration to her @ShefVaidya @Riteishd @atulkasbekar @ipskabra @ajeetbharti @Karan02Patel pic.twitter.com/8sHyk6FFtc — Ashish (@go4ashi) July 24, 2020

Interestingly, Pawar said that she has worked as a background artist in some Hindi films starring actors like Sridevi, Hema Malini and Dharmendra.

Talking to news agency ANI, the woman said, “I’m doing it since I was 8. My father taught me to work hard. People mostly remain indoors due to Covid-19, so, I clang utensils to alert them when I perform.”

“By God’s grace, I am able to perform at this age and sustain my livelihood. My grandchildren are pursuing their studies and we are happy,” she said.

